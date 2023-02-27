Some | Can the child’s pictures be published on Facebook? This is something to be concerned about “sharenting”

Some of the influencers use their children as help in building their brand and in commercial collaborations, because children probably bring more followers and visibility. Save the Children Association is concerned about children’s privacy being compromised when material about children is published more and more often online.

influencers have gained more readers for their blogs and thus also commercial collaborations with the help of their children’s face pictures, says the doctoral researcher in media studies Saara-Maija Kallio To Tampere from the university.

According to Kallio, children are more often involved in their parents’ commercial collaborations on social media. With the commercialization of family influence, especially mother blogging and vlogging, children’s pictures are also advertising content.

Kallio talks about the phenomenon sharingwith the term This means the way parents share pictures, videos and information about their children on social media. Originating from the United States, the term comes from the words “sharing” and “parenting”.

According to Kallio, the sharing phenomenon is contradictory: parents, who should protect children from the dangers of the Internet, share their pictures and information on social media.

Kallio has interviewed blogging moms for her ongoing dissertation research and has also familiarized herself with international sharenting research.

Children are an emotional topic. Childhood and children’s innocence and cuteness really appeal to the public’s emotions in commercial posts, Kallio describes.

In other words, from the point of view of commercial brands, children are an effective means of marketing and advertising.

Many of the influencers have also noticed this from their own analytics when they are already influencers and when they also include the child in their activities.

“You may have noticed that the number of followers has increased and there have been even more comments.”

Children are therefore likely to increase the number of followers of influencers – or those who want to be influencers – and thus can also improve the business.

According to PhD researcher Saara-Maija Kallio, many parents think that a baby looks like a baby, and only later like themselves. Kallio reminds that the child has the right to privacy right from infancy.

“According to my research, the pictures of children’s faces have been really meaningful for commercial bloggers. They have helped blogs to be more successful, i.e. to get more readers and thus also commercial collaborations.”

Influencer marketing involves commercialization, where the influencer products themselves. According to Kallio, some of the influencers also have their own children involved in brand building and commercial collaborations.

Commercial collaborations can be, for example, toy or clothing advertisements, for which a child is needed to demonstrate the products. They can be an advertisement for a vacation trip, a cruise or cleaning equipment, so that the children are along on the trip or doing household chores.

“Or, for example, consultation visits that have been made in commercial cooperation with the council. This already includes health information,” Kallio points out.

Some influencers try to ease their inner conflict about using their child in commercial content, for example by putting money in the child’s account or giving toys as a “reward.”

“In this case, the child is quite strongly as if in an employee’s position by doing modeling work”, Kallio reflects.

In social influence, children may appear in updates where a position is taken on, for example, the climate crisis or the loss of nature. When children are involved, such updates are especially effective, says Kallio.

The rock according to research, parents often start to hide their children’s faces from their social media content at the point when the child gets older and the child’s own agency becomes stronger.

“Many parents see it as the decision to publish material about the child is up to the parents. They often think that the baby looks like a baby, and only later like themselves.”

Parents often think that the child’s own decisions and clear legislation can only be expected in the future.

By now, however, footage and information about the child with their face and often also their name may have been produced online for a long time.

“Of course it’s a challenge.”

According to Kallio, some parents also think that it will be possible to remove material about children from the internet in the future, and that the publications will not cause much damage.

The Sharenting phenomenon According to Kallio, the danger with normalization is that children’s interests are not considered enough, and the child may lose his right to privacy. Recognizable photos are also included in personal data.

Kallio reminds that a child has the right to privacy immediately from infancy. According to him, this matter is easily forgotten by parents, especially in the baby years. At that time, children are featured the most in sharenting publications.

According to Kallio, children and young people should be heard in the phenomenon much more than at present.

“They should be able to take a stand on what kind of material and information about them circulates on commercial platforms and online. They are left out both when asking for permission and in the media discussion.”

As a researcher, he is interested in what kind of thoughts children themselves later have about commercial collaborations and their powerful micro-publicity. According to him, the subject would need long-term research with children. So far, it is not known how childhood social media exposure affects children.

“I’m also interested in children’s thoughts about the ideological footprint of publications, i.e. what kind of picture the publications build of children’s identity, consumerism and ideologies without their own involvement.”

Junior development manager of the rights-advocating Save the Children association Antti Järventaus specializes in digital well-being and children’s rights in his work.

According to Järventaus, children’s right to privacy has been an undervalued and overlooked theme in the public debate until now. Järventaus sees that both companies handling children’s personal data and children’s guardians should respect children’s privacy as a right much more than at present.

Järventaus does not consider it unproblematic that children’s pictures are published, for example, in social media publications.

“It may involve violating the protection of the child’s privacy. Human rights include the right to privacy. It is taken into account in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

In the general comment on children’s rights in the digital environment related to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, it is emphasized, among other things, that the privacy of children should be protected even more strongly than the privacy of adults.

“If a child has been included in commercial content without asking permission from the child himself, then I don’t see that the child’s right to privacy is realized,” says Antti Järventaus, development manager of Save the Children association.

In the EU’s general data protection regulation GDPR, children are also mentioned as a specially protected group from a privacy perspective. This is based on the fact that a child is more vulnerable than an adult.

Järventaus clarifies that in addition to personal information, the scope of a child’s privacy also includes, among other things, identifiable images and information about the child’s activities or location.

“The child has his whole life ahead of him. If information about the child is shared from the very beginning, it accumulates over a longer period of time, and removing the material from the network can be difficult.”

For a child even innocent sharing of images and information may cause various inconveniences and annoyances. Järventaus mentions that children have already been bullied based on the pictures.

According to the 2021 publication of Save the Children, even normal and everyday photos of children can be used online for sexual purposes. Images may be removed from their original context and placed in a sexualizing context.

“At worst, the images can end up on a pedophile website online, and they can also become merchandise.”

The material and information published about the child can also be used for other purposes at some point.

“Someone might start stalking, for example, or use the information later to benefit the child in some way.”

One possible problem is related to the construction of the child’s own identity. If the parents have built the child’s identity from an early age by publishing certain kinds of, for example, funny or cute pictures, it can later be in conflict with the child’s own experience of himself.

This, in turn, may strain the relationship between the child and the parents later on.

Reclamation states that it is understandable in itself and also a part of today’s visual culture that pictures and videos are used to tell stories about family life and children.

“But you can think about it in the way that you would feel if someone close to you shared their own photos online without permission, even if only with a good intention.”

Save the children’s message in the matter is that children must be asked for permission to share pictures and information. In addition, it must be ensured that the child understands what it means in practice. The pictures must also always respect the child.

The problem here is that asking permission from a small child is impossible. If you take a picture of, for example, a one-year-old child, the child probably won’t be mad at all, but the pictures posted on the Internet can start to upset you later.

“Children who are unable to give their consent because of their age are in a way free game. They cannot defend themselves.”

If image or video material of the child is used for commercial purposes, commercial interests must never come before the child’s interest.

“If a child has been included in commercial content without asking permission from the child himself, then I don’t see that the child’s right to privacy is realized.”

Järventaus does not consider a situation where the child is old enough to take a stand for himself to be as problematic.

On the other hand, he doesn’t want to blame the parents either, because many parents probably simply don’t think that a small child has the same right to privacy as adults.

“Infringement of privacy seems to many to be a pretty insignificant violation, when sharing a picture gives you great joy.”

Helsingin Sanomat e-mailed nine influencers with an interview request related to the topic. None of them gave an interview by the time the story was published. The majority did not respond to the email at all.