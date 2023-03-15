Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Split

This photo leaked by the Xinjiang Police Files shows an exercise at a prison in the Tekes region in February 2018. © The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation/AFP

“Only the label has changed”: Many Uyghurs in Xinjiang are now in prison instead of in re-education camps. China is also trying to assimilate people by other means.

The United Nations speaks of “serious human rights violations”: Hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and members of other ethnic minorities were imprisoned in the Chinese province from 2017 to 2019 Xinjiang imprisoned in re-education camps. This is proven by countless testimonies, satellite photos of the camps and other documentary evidence. In the meantime, many of the camps have been closed, but many Uyghurs are still in detention, as the journalist and sinologist Mathias Bölinger explains in an interview. Bölinger has been out and about for around 20 years China reported and traveled to Xinjiang several times. Most recently, he published the book “The High-Tech Gulag: China’s Crimes Against the Uyghurs” with Verlag CH Beck.

Mr. Bölinger, most of the re-education camps in Xinjiang have been closed in recent years. Have the people of the region survived the worst?

No, the worst is far from over. Some of the camps were actually closed from 2019. This applies above all to camps that have been set up temporarily, for example in school or administration buildings. I was able to see some of this for myself on site. But there are still high-security buildings, often outside of the cities that used to house re-education camps. These camps have apparently been repurposed and are now officially prisons. At least some of the inmates are still sitting there, only the label has changed.

Is China trying to give the system the appearance of legality?

China was surprised by the strong international criticism of the camps. At first the government denied that the camps even existed. Then it was said that these were schools where deradicalization measures were being carried out. When the full extent of the camps was better and better documented, people said: We stopped the program, all the students graduated. Translated, this means: They were “successfully” re-educated. Many of these “students” were released from the camps but subsequently sentenced to prison terms. It is obvious that these sentences are just as arbitrary as the mass internments in the camps.

Situation of the Uyghurs in China: “There are only easing on the surface”

How many people is China currently holding in Xinjiang?

We can estimate relatively well that from 2017 to 2019 at least a million people were imprisoned in the re-education camps. There are several data leaks from this period from which this can be read and extrapolated to the whole of Xinjiang. In addition, public tenders for the construction of the camps were announced. From this, too, the full extent could be estimated. However, it is difficult to say how many people are in prison in Xinjiang today because there are no more leaks. Police and authorities appear to have stepped up security measures to prevent information from being leaked.

In your book you speak of an ‘intermediate form of repression and easing’ since 2019. However, what you describe hardly sounds like easing…

There are only loosening on the surface. Now and then you see a woman with a headscarf on the streets in Xinjiang, and people are listening to music again. And the police presence in the cities has become less visible. But that does not mean that the state has given up control. Forced labor is more widespread, and government officials are still quartered on families for days or even weeks to spy on them.

How widespread is forced labor in Xinjiang?

Forced labor has existed in Xinjiang for a long time. These programs have been massively expanded after 2016, which is well documented. There are many indications that there are still more than a million people in such programs today. So forced labor often took the place of the camps. Some time ago I visited a facility in Xinjiang that used to be a “vocational training center,” as the re-education camps were officially called. Today a sign says it is an “industrial zone”. The watchtowers that used to stand there have been dismantled; but there are police officers in front of the premises and won’t let anyone in or out.

“China wants to assimilate the Uyghurs and make them loyal citizens”

You write in your book that China’s actions against the Uyghurs are also about the cultural assimilation of the people.

China describes itself as a “multi-ethnic state” but is actually a Han Chinese state. The Han make up 90 percent of the population and occupy all important offices. The Standing Committee, the country’s highest governing body, has never had a member of one of the 55 official ethnic minorities in China. Most Han live primarily in eastern and central China. Until a few decades ago, however, peoples such as the Uyghurs, the Mongols and the Tibetans, who controlled the government in Beijing suspected of wanting to secede from the rest of the country. This is a primal fear on the part of the Chinese leadership. Therefore, Han are specifically settled in these areas.

What are the consequences?

With the settlement of the Han, the other groups are disadvantaged, which is the case in China as in any colonial regime. Those who come from the motherland have better connections, can assert themselves better, and oppress the others. However, China’s government has seen that the Uighurs’ desire for independence is not simply disappearing. That is why they want to assimilate the Uyghurs and turn them into loyal citizens. They are being stripped of their identities and are being re-educated into part of a single Chinese people who, as the government calls it, follows Han “cultural leadership.” People are forced to speak Chinese and follow Han cultural traditions.

Multiple countries describe what is happening in Xinjiang as genocide. Do you share this assessment?

At least the suspicion is very strong. Genocide occurs when a government or group attempts to annihilate a people or parts of it. In Xinjiang we have no evidence of systematic mass killings of Uyghurs and other minorities, even though there have of course been and still are deaths in the camps and prisons. However, there is evidence that the government has taken measures to prevent births. Forced sterilizations have been carried out on Uyghur women for years. Lawyers are still arguing whether the government’s intention to decimate the Muslim Turkic peoples in Xinjiang can be proven. However, many of the prerequisites for speaking of a genocide are met. In any case, it is clear that China is committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.