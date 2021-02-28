The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the suspension of bus service across cities until further notice, in 11 lines, while the service continues in about 7 lines, which are currently operating according to the usual timetables, and the authority also indicated that the service of the ferry line that connects between Al Ghubaiba marine transport station in Dubai and the Aquarium Marine Transport station in Sharjah in both directions.

According to the authority’s website, the provision of cross-city bus service continues between the emirate of Dubai and each of Sharjah, Ajman and Hatta, via the lines, E303 E306, E307, E307A, E400, E411 and E16.

Line E16 connects between Al Sabkha Bus Station and Hatta Bus Station, and line E303 connects between Union Square Metro Station and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah. Line E306 connects Al Ghubaia Bus Station and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah, line E307 connects Deira City Center Bus Station and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah, while line E307A works to transport passengers between Abu Hail Metro Station and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah. Line E400 connects the Union Square Metro Station in Dubai and Ajman Bus Station, while the E411 bus line connects between Etisalat Metro Station and Ajman Bus Station.

Authority sources reported the work of the C01 line, which transports passengers between a number of vital areas in the city, without stopping and around the clock. Public buses in the emirate of Dubai serve 152 areas, covering about 86.8% of the emirate’s regions, according to the latest statistics issued by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. The number of public buses in the fleet of the Public Transport Corporation at the Authority is 1727 buses, divided into five types, including regular buses, double-decker buses, medium buses, double buses, in addition to luxury buses. The number of lines that these buses operate on reaches 167 lines.

It is noteworthy that the latest statistics issued by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai last December showed that there is a demand for the use of the public bus line through the route designated for the passage of buses only between the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah, where the average daily passenger number approached 4000 passengers, during the first weeks of operation Online service. The authority, in cooperation with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, opened the road at the end of last October, to link the areas of Al Mamzar and Al Khan, via bus line No. (E303), which carries passengers between the two cities.





