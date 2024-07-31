Bungie laid off a lot of employees today, and it seems some of them only found out about it after the announcement was made on social media. Here’s what they had to say.
Today, CEO Pete Parsons announced the 220 employees laid off Of Bungie. Company employees took to social media to criticize both the layoffs and the studio’s leadership.
Several Bungie developers have revealed about social media of having been affected by these layoffs and it appears that at least some of them were unaware of what was about to happen until the announcement was made public.
Comments from Bungie employees (and former employees)
Some former Bungie developers have been very vocal in placing the blame on Parsons. Griffin Bennettformer member of the Destiny 2 sales and marketing team, asks: “Is management taking responsibility for all of this or do they just ‘withhold bonuses’ and ‘fix it internally’? Poor leadership destroyed one of the greatest developers of all time. Retire, Pete.”
Liana Ruppertanother former member of that team, simply adds: “Resign, Pete.”
“I’m fine, but I’m angry and fucking depressed about what’s happening,” he says. Collin MacGregor, designer of Marathonregarding today’s layoffs. “Please use your energy and goodwill to support those who have been affected, because they are some of the most talented people in the industry.”
Dylan ‘dmg04’ Gafner, the community manager who left Bungie in 2022 and was later rehired as global community lead for Destiny 2says: “There are no excuses. So many talented developers have been lost, once again. The responsibility lies with the workers who have worked so hard to deliver for our community time and time again.”
Here is Bungie’s statement on the layoffs.
