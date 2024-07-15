Some bosses in Black Myth: Wukong will adapt to our abilities: depending on the time it takes us to defeat them in their initial form, the game will decide whether or not to offer us the subsequent stages.

So we are talking about a automatic difficulty balancing system which however works in the opposite way to the one implemented in Shadow of the Erdtree: if the game perceives that we are monstrous b*tches, it will take pity on us and act accordingly.

The key will therefore be the time taken, and this will inevitably add pressure to the experience, urging us to act quickly and not to remain on the defensive because that type of approach could preclude us from some content.

Considering that In soulslikes, bosses can take on three or four different forms. During the fight, it is clear that a solution of this type could be controversial, especially in the absence of options that can disable it.