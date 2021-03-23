In Russia, from April 1, some of the benefits that were introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic will be canceled, Parlamentskaya Gazeta reports.

For example, people over 65 will not be able to apply for sick leave against the background of a self-isolation regime. In addition, from March 31, the Central Bank’s recommendations on the restructuring of loans for those who have found a coronavirus or whose incomes have fallen sharply due to the pandemic will no longer apply. Until March 31, the regulator’s ban on forced eviction of debtors from their only home is in effect.

Also, only until April 1, you can send an application for five thousand rubles for each child under eight years old as New Year’s payments. If earlier it was possible to replenish anonymous e-wallets with cash, then from the beginning of April it will need to be done only from a linked bank account.

From March 31, the temporary procedure for registering the unemployed will cease to work. With its help, the Russians applied to the employment services through the portals of state services and “Work in Russia”. However, in March, the Ministry of Labor published a draft decree extending these rules until July 30.

In Russia, the procedure for assigning social supplements to pensions will also change. It will be installed without an application from January 1, 2022.