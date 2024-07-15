Among the behind-the-scenes details revealed by Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian, on the development of Baldurs Gate 3there are also efforts made by the team to try to prevent some developers they came to Russia enlisted in the war against Ukraine.

According to the team leader, during the development of Larian’s masterpiece it was the studio closed based in St. Petersburg, Russia, specifically to move some of the personnel so that they would not be forced to take part in the war.

Vincke explained that, during that period, the team found itself at “fight with the embassies” to try to relocate part of the staff, in order to avoid the risk of involvement in the war against Ukraine.