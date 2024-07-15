Among the behind-the-scenes details revealed by Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian, on the development of Baldurs Gate 3there are also efforts made by the team to try to prevent some developers they came to Russia enlisted in the war against Ukraine.
According to the team leader, during the development of Larian’s masterpiece it was the studio closed based in St. Petersburg, Russia, specifically to move some of the personnel so that they would not be forced to take part in the war.
Vincke explained that, during that period, the team found itself at “fight with the embassies” to try to relocate part of the staff, in order to avoid the risk of involvement in the war against Ukraine.
An international issue
“The decision was made instantly: we cannot stay here,” Vincke explained, recounting what happened.
“We needed to move people because, the way things were going, there was the possibility of a mobilization coming soon, and that could mean part of our team had to go to war.”
A strategy was therefore launched that involved several branches of Larian and that succeeded in the intent of moving part of the staff in order to protect them from possible recalls, something that Vincke says he is quite proud of, given that it resulted in the 90% of the team moved from Russia.
It is not clear how such a move could be configured in terms of international law, considering how things have evolved, but the move was probably made well in advance by Larian and requires that the interested parties not return to Russia, but for now this is all we know about it.
