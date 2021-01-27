NAfter the riots triggered by Corona measures in the past few days, Tuesday evening was largely quiet in the Netherlands. At the beginning of the curfew at 9 p.m., the police recorded only a few small clashes with rioters.

In Rotterdam, 17 people were arrested in the evening as a precaution, and arrests were also reported from Breda. According to the police, a large group of young men gathered in Amsterdam in the west. As in Hilversum, the situation was tense, the police reported.

Riots the previous two nights

In the previous two nights there had been serious riots in numerous cities. The unrest was triggered by the curfew, which was the most severe corona measure to date and came into force for the first time on Saturday. Hundreds of young men then ran rioting through the streets and attacked the police with fireworks and stones.

Cities and the police had now massively prepared for possible unrest. Mayors issued emergency measures and severely restricted staying in the centers. Shop windows were barricaded with plywood. The police were on patrol.

Fans of professional football clubs had gathered in several cities to defend their stadiums. In Maastricht, according to media reports, several hundred fans gathered in the center to protect the city, as they said. There were also fan protests in Eindhoven, Tilburg and Den Bosch.