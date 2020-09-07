Due to the coronavirus and the border closures, not all international students will be able to attend their classes. Higher education institutions need to adapt.

After the start of the school year, the students return to university in the coming days. And among them, how many foreigners? Due to the coronavirus health crisis and the border closures, some international students are finding it much more difficult to arrive in France.

>> Find in our live all the information on the coronavirus epidemic

At the University of Poitiers, which welcomes many Latin Americans, at least 20% of registered foreign students are expected to have a lot of difficulty, if not at all, coming this year. “There are still, despite the goodwill of all our embassies, difficulties in issuing visas, indicates Christine Fernandez, vice-president in charge of international affairs at the faculty of Poitiers. There are the flights which are much less numerous. We also have cancellations from students who fear coming to France because they are afraid of a second wave and being stuck. Sometimes it’s even their universities that forbid them to come. “

The difficulties are persistent, especially with Asia and South America, although the situation has improved in recent days. For those who will not be there on time, the establishments are adapting with an authorized arrival until October and distance education as at Sciences Po, where around 30% of foreign students have not yet confirmed their arrival. “Today, an international student can indeed spend the next semester in a distance”, explains Vanessa Scherrer, director of international affairs at the Paris Institute of Political Studies.

The school will be back to school as part of a dual campus both face-to-face and digital to maintain our attractiveness.Vanessa Scherrer to franceinfo

Despite everything, attracting international students because, for the grandes écoles, the stakes are also financial.

Many foreign students will be absent for the start of the academic year – Report by Alexis Morel