03/02/2025



Updated at 09: 49h.





The Cultural shocks They are inevitable experiences when traveling or lives in a foreign country. These differences can manifest in the gastronomythe traditions or even in the way of relating With others. In that sense, for an American family who has been living in Spain for three years, one of the biggest surprises has been the way in which the Spaniards celebrate the arrival of a new member to the family. Through their Tiktok account, ‘Smithsinspain’, have shared their astonishment for a tradition that, according to them, in the United States is not so common.

In the video, the mother reveals how the arrival of her daughter It has meant an unexpected discovery for the family about Spanish culture: «This is something that has happened to us, that I cannot overcome. We have a newborn daughter, she turned a month yesterday, and we live in Spain, we have been here for three years and since we had it anywhere we enter everyone says ‘Congratulations!’

What has caught his attention is that This congratulation is not limited to the closest circle of family and friendsbut it comes from any person with whom they cross in their day to day. “And when I say everywhere, we enter our bakery they are ‘Congratulations!'” He says with surprise. The same situation is repeated In other establishments from the neighborhood: “We enter our favorite copy shop and they are ‘congratulations!’

The community

However, the cultural shock they have experienced goes Beyond congratulations. The mother says that her stay in Spain has allowed her to discover The true meaning of the word ‘community’: «I love the community that we have formed here and I think I did not realize until we move to Spain, which really means a community. It is not just about having a group of friends, but about meeting people in your neighborhood and building different types of relationships with people ».









This feeling of belonging It is reinforced through small daily gestures, such as the simple fact of establishing conversations with local businesses. “It is having real talks with the people who work in your neighborhood,” he adds, underlining the difference with his country of origin, where Interactions are usually more impersonal. «In case someone did not know, I am obsessed with Spain. I am, ”concludes the American revealing her love for our country.