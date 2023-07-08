













Some already say that Oppenheimer is Nolan’s best film







Benny Safdie, who belongs to the cast of Oppenheimer, commented that Christopher Nolan’s new film is his best work.

This raises even more expectation for fans who don’t know if this new film could surpass the trilogy of Dark Knight or the sophisticated deliveries of Tenet, Interstellar either Dunkirk. Everyone will be able to make their own review after its premiere.

Benny Saftie posted on his instagram in which he commented on his perspective after watching the full feature film after filming:

“A new look at Edward Teller after the nuclear test! I got to see the movie recently and I can tell you for sure: This is by far Chris’s (Christopher Nolan) best movie. It’s going full steam ahead!”

It is worth mentioning that Edward Teller is the role played by Benny Saftie.

So now you know what to expect from the new film. It should be noted that the main cast of oppenheimer It has several actors who have decorations. The leading role is occupied by Cillian Murphy who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who determined the course of the atomic bomb.

They also participate Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Junior, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek. There is no doubt that we can expect excellent performance, but it remains for us to find out if oppenheimer It is Christopher Nolan’s best movie.

The composition of the soundtrack of oppenheimer will be directed by Ludwig Görasson (Tenet, Black Panther, The Mandalorian, Venom).

What will Oppenheimer be about?

It will narrate the role of the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer on the development of the World War II nuclear bomb. This nuclear weapon was the one that fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Remember that Nolan has another very important installment that is set at the same time, we are referring to Dunkirk, which is currently available on Prime Video and HBO Max.

Dunkirk It features the participation of Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Fionn Whitehead and Harry Styles.

