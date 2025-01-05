Some 750,000 Barcelonansaccording to data from the Urban Police, took to the streets of the city this Sunday to greet the Three Wise Men in a parade full of news and in which the Three Tombs of Sant Antoni and the Metro were honored.

Their Majesties arrived around 4:30 p.m. aboard the Pailebote Santa Eulàlia, where the mayor, Jaume Collboni, received them to hand them the bread and salt, as well as the key to the city to open the doors of houses and homes so that they can deposit gifts for the little ones.

Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar have gone from the Portal de la Pau to the avenue of the Marquès de l’Argentera in traditional horse carts until the beginning of the route, which has been done on the occasion of the bicentennial of the Three Tombs of Sant Antoni.

Another protagonist of the afternoon has been the Barcelona Metrowhich celebrates its centenary, with a fictitious line called ‘Reis Express’, a float that is inspired by the most modern models of the subway with its characteristic red and white colors and that recreates an imaginary route with the route of the cavalcade.

Some 1,325 people, between dancers, actors, stilt walkers volunteers and technical staff have ensured the success of a parade that has repeated the route for the third consecutive year, given the works that continue to take place on Via Laietana.

The Three Wise Men have begun their journey in Marquis de l’Argenterathey have continued along Paseo Colom, Avenida del Paral·lel, Ronda de Sant Pau, Sant Antoni market, Calle Sepúlveda, Plaza Espanya and will end their journey on Avenida Maria Cristina.

This ride has been the most crowded in Catalonia and it has passed without incident, according to sources from the Barcelona city council.

Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar have been accompanied on this occasion by a troupe with big ears and eyes called ‘Els reis de l’Orient miren i escolten a tota la gent’, which has had the collaboration of choreographer Lorena Nogal, 2024 National Dance Prize; This, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Roseland Musical company.

Besides, twelve professional companies and more than twenty entities and schools in the city have collaborated in the great street along with entities with blind or functionally diverse people.

The gathered boys and girls have been able to enjoy new floats, with renewed lights and sound: among them, that of the page Gregori, whose float is larger and has lighting technology created by José Menchero and Alex Posada, with original music by Xavi Oró.

Along the same lines, the Brincadeira company has premiered a new composition by Arturo Calvo to open the Parade, with all its members illuminated with their own light.

The coal float It has also been renovated with a double platform accompanied by live music directed by Guillem Albà, which should create an energetic atmosphere with coal, fire and smoke, adding magic and emotion to everything that happens around a mine.

Collboni has asked their majesties, in the speech with which he welcomed them to the city, to lend their help to move towards “a world of peace and prosperity“in which “no one is left behind.”

Minutes later, Melchor spoke, and before facing this “exciting and magical night” He encouraged the people of Barcelona who came to receive the Three Wise Men to close their eyes to repeat with him: “Peace for all boys and girls, strength to love the planet and kindness to grow and live in happiness for all.” .