Around 7,000 people demonstrated this Saturday, according to data from the Civil Guard, between shouts of “it won’t close” and banners demanding the Almaraz nuclear power plant, in Cáceres, as an “engine of life and progress” demanding the continuity of this plant.

Called by the Platform ‘Yes to Almaraz, Yes to the Future’, the day of demands has started at 10:00 a.m. in the Town Hall Square of Almaraz, where around 2,500 people have been counted, among whom were the president of the Junta de Extremadura, Maria Guardiola the general secretary of the PSOE of Extremadura and president of the Badajoz Provincial Council, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, and the president of the Cáceres Provincial Council, Miguel Ángel Morales.

Also present were the secretary general of the Parliamentary Group Vox in Congress, José María Figaredo, and the national deputy of Vox for Badajoz, Ignacio Hoces, as well as the mayors of the towns in the area of ​​influence of the Almaraz Nuclear Power Plant and the president of the Extremadura Energy Cluster, Vicente Sanchez.

Guardiola will go “to the end” to avoid closure

The demonstration started from the Almaraz Town Hall Square, where María Guardiola described this day of “revindication” as “historic” and “dignity of the Extremaduran and Spanish people”, highlighting the participation of authorities, associations and the civil population “above colors” to “try to stop” a closure that has been called “nonsense.”

“We start with Extremadura, but this is not a country issue, it is a State policy and we are risking energy sovereignty of Spain”, the leader of the regional Executive has warned in statements to the media, who, immediately afterwards, has encouraged Spanish society to join their demands.

Likewise, Guardiola, who has led the march carrying the ‘Yes to Almaraz, Yes to the Future’ banner, along with other authorities, has asserted that from the Junta de Extremadura They will “go to the end” and to do “everything necessary to avoid closure” because, he stressed, they are “tired of the future of the region being decided in the offices of Madrid.”

The “most necessary” industry in Extremadura

During the rally, the mayor of Almaraz, Juan Antonio Díaz, described the town’s power plant as the “most necessary industry in Extremadura”, while insisting that You cannot “waste a minute in defending its continuity” if you want to avoid job loss and increased depopulation.

“Today the fight begins, and I ask the Government of the nation to rectify it, because it is brave to recognize mistakes,” Díaz said about this plant that, as explained by the president of the Business Committee, Borja Romero, generates “7% of the energy produced in Spain.”





Taking this percentage and remembering that the plant produces “the equivalent of the electricity consumption of four million homes”, the spokesperson for the PP of Extremadura, José Ángel Sánchez Juliá, has expressed his wishes thatand the demands of this day of protest “will resonate tomorrow” at the 15th Regional Congress of the PSOE in which the President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, will be present. “The plant must remain open so that the region’s largest economic engine continues to be a source of wealth and employment in Extremadura,” Juliá added.

It should be noted, as recalled by the ‘Yes to Almaraz, Yes to the Future’ Platform, that although the “definitive closure” of the plant It is scheduled to run between 2027 and 2028the closure will be “irreversible if the calendar is not reversed in the first months of 2025.”

“We cannot lose one of the best centers in the world,” The mayor of Toril and president of the Campo Arañuelo community, Eugenio Trebejos, lamented at the end of the demonstration, after emphasizing that more and more countries, also in the European Unionare betting on nuclear energy as an irreplaceable axis of development.

Finally, the president of the convening platform, mayor of Belvís de Monroy and plant worker, Fernando Sánchez, has claimed that “Extremadurans deserve once and for all to be heard,” adding that the Almaraz plant is key if a “reindustrialization in Extremadura” is desired.

“Guarantee the real alternative”

Despite the fact that this Saturday the 15th Regional Congress of the PSOE of Extremadura opens in the Cáceres town of Plasencia, where Miguel Ángel Gallardo will be ratified as general secretary of training in the region, he also wanted to be personally at the concentration in order to “guarantee the maximum support” of his party for Almaraz to continue until there is “an alternative that can absorb employment” and “guarantee the well-being and “wealth” of the region.

“We say no to closure, as long as that alternative does not exist,” the leader of the socialists in the region has stressed, immediately urging the regional Executive to “do its job” so that “this alternative arrives.”

In this sense and after claiming the lithium battery gigafactory in Navalmoral de la Mata as a “real project” for the Campo Arañuelo region, Gallardo has disfigured that “after a year and a half” the Extremadura Government “has not put out to tender the necessary works” that would supply it with water.

On the other hand, the socialist has called on the proprietary companies to request the central Executive extension as a “previous step” and “necessary gesture” for continuity, at the same time that he has been categorical in pointing out that the PSOE will not accept “the blackmail of companies in relation to taxes.”





“It cannot be that the continuity of Almaraz or that extension of taxes is conditioned,” Gallardo insisted after considering that “tax privileges cannot be given to those who have great benefits,” as, he has pointed out, happens with electric companies.

The president of the Cáceres Provincial Council, Miguel Ángel Morales, has joined the request for an extension, who confessing that he does not know “any fairly objective reason to be able to close the Almaraz nuclear plant” has assured that “people can hardly live” in the towns of the region “if there is no employment.

“If anything is proven, it is that the Almaraz Nuclear Power Plant is providing a lot of employment for a long time”, Morales has assured, recalling that the plant generates approximately 3,000 direct jobs.

Vox sees a “lethal blow” to progress

Convinced that the closure of Almaraz would constitute a “lethal blow” to the energy sovereignty and the “material and industrial progress” of the country, the national deputy of Vox for Badajoz Ignacio Hoces has regretted that the Government of Pedro Sánchez work “every day against the general interests” and, in this case, “attacking a strategic sector such as nuclear energy.”

“Close the Almaraz nuclear power plant It is an assault, an attack and a robbery to the socioeconomic and labor interests of our beloved region of Extremadura,” Hoces considered, adding that this closure “is not an isolated event.”





For his part, the general secretary of the Vox Parliamentary Group in Congress, José María Figaredo, has charged against socialists and ‘popular’ people for causing the closure of the plant, something that, he predicted, will mean a “almost automatic increase in the cost of electrical energy.”

Claiming his party as “totally in favor of nuclear energy”, Figaredo has defended the importance of “maintaining all the nuclear power plants that Spain currently has” as well as “start studying openings” of “additional” plants that provide a greater percentage of the country’s electrical energy.