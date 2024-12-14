Some 35,000 officials in Madrid demand sufficient funding from the Government for Muface

Some 35,000 civil servants convened by the majority union in the public service, CSIF, demand this morning in a demonstration in Madrid that the Government provide “sufficient” financing to the Muface system. Sources from the organizers have advanced the figure of 35,000 protesters, in a concentration that took place without incident.

“We do not rule out any pressure measure, including a strike in public administrations,” warned the president of CSIF, Miguel Borra, while criticizing that government parties such as Sumar do not support the continuity of the system. Bprra warned at the beginning of the rally that the Government “is playing with the health of 1.5 million people.” For this reason, it has asked the Government to make a “sufficient” tender and the insurers to continue providing assistance while the contract is in force.

The number of attendees has been validated by sources from the Police and the Civil Guard in response to questions from EFE. The demonstration takes place at the doors of the general management of Muface in the university city of Madrid, in which the organizing union has had the support of the Police union Jupol and the Civil Guard union, Jucil.

The president of the CSIF has denounced that Muface is denying “hundreds” of medical tests and delaying consultations, and has rejected the “pressure” on government officials and insurers. “Officials do not deserve that, with the service they provide to citizens, their health situation is neglected,” Borra stated. “Until January 31, 2025, the extension of the current agreement is included,” he told Europa Press, adding that there are “hundreds of emails” that collect complaints and claims from those affected by this crisis in the health system.

The spokesperson for Jupol, Ibon Dominguez, has supported Miguel Borra’s statements before the media and has pointed out that in the case of the Police there are 10,000 annual casualties due to attacks, which “could be eternalized” in the national health system. The general secretary of Jucil, Ernesto Vilariño, has supported the claims of his colleagues in the Police, although the Civil Guard is not included in the Muface pension system.