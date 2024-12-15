Some 35,000 officials convened by the majority union in the public service, CISF, demanded this Saturday in a demonstration in Madrid that the Government provide “sufficient” financing to the Muface system.

Sources from the organizers have advanced the figure of 35,000 protesters, in a concentration that took place without incident. The number of attendees has been validated by sources from the Police and the Civil Guard in response to questions from EFE.

The demonstration took place at the doors of the general management of Muface in the university city of Madridin which the organizing union had the support of the Police union Jupol and the Civil Guard union, Jucil.

The national president of CISF, Miguel Torra, in statements to the media at the beginning of the rally, declared that the Government “is playing with the health of 1.5 million people.”

For this reason, it has asked the Government to do a “sufficient” tender and for insurers to continue providing assistance while the contract is in force.

He has also denounced that Muface is denying “hundreds” of medical tests and delaying consultations, and has rejected the “pressure” on government officials and insurers.

If the Government does not take note of the protest “We do not rule out any measure, including a strike in public administrations”Borra explained.

The spokesperson for Jupol, Ibon Dominguez, has supported Miguel Borra’s statements before the media and has pointed out that in the case of the Police there are 10,000 annual casualties due to attacks, which “could be eternalized” in the national health system.

The general secretary of Jucil, Ernesto Vilariño, In statements to EFE, he has supported the claims of his colleagues in the Police, although the Civil Guard is not included in the Muface pension system.

Minister’s inattention

On the other hand, CSIF He denounced that the Minister of Public Function, Óscar López, continues without responding to his request for an “urgent” meeting to give explanations, for which he anticipated that “it will increase pressure on the Government until it reacts with the call for partial and total strikes in the Administration.”

The protest was called by CSIF but with the support of the police union Jupol and the Civil Guard association Jucil. This concentration is part of the calendar of mobilizations in defense of administrative mutualism, which began last November 11.

And they did so with a demonstration in Madrid in front of the Ministry of Finance and the subdelegations of the Government of all of Spain to also demand that the Government unblock collective bargaining to improve the working conditions of all public employees.