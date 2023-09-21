Augusto Pinochet signs decree appointing new ministers, Santiago, Chile, 1983 Marcelo Montecino (FlickrVision)

The final chapter of a long investigation that spanned almost 20 years was closed this week after the Chilean Judiciary received three time deposits for 3 billion pesos, about 3.4 million dollars, from the balance of the money seized from Augusto Pinochet in 2004 within the framework of the Riggs case, The Chilean newspaper El Mercurio reported this Wednesday.

In August 2004, the Chilean justice system began a judicial investigation against the dictator for the money from the treasury that he secretly transferred to different Riggs bank accounts in the United States. The case was uncovered thanks to the investigations of the US Senate, which discovered suspicious movements in some accounts of what, at that time, was considered one of the most prestigious banking institutions in Washington.

The investigation revealed that Pinochet’s total assets amounted to 21.3 million dollars, of which 17.8 million had illicit origin. The court’s final ruling, however, was for much less money. Initially, the first instance ruling handed down by the judge in charge of the case, Manuel Antonio Valderrama, current minister of the Supreme Court, ordered the confiscation of about five million dollars from the Pinochet family, including bank accounts, cars and properties. In June 2017, the Court of Appeals of Santiago reversed that ruling and ordered the return of the assets. Only in 2018, the Supreme Court modified that ruling and ordered about $1.6 million to be transferred to the treasury.

Now, the last confiscated funds were transferred to the current account of the Administrative Corporation of the Judiciary (CAPJ), after the six-month deadline expired without Pinochet’s heirs claiming them, as indicated by law. The 3.4 million dollars correspond to money that was not part of the confiscation ordered by the Supreme Court in 2018, when the highest court ordered that the Pinochet family transfer the 1.6 million dollars to the treasury. The ruling also determined that the dictator’s children were “third parties responsible” for the theft of public funds.

The decision that these funds would pass into the hands of the Judiciary had already been made by the State Defense Council (CDE), the body that judicially defends the interests of the Chilean State some years ago. This was requested by the minister of the capital’s appeal court, Guillermo de la Barra, who agreed to the request in 2020, based on article 677 of the Chilean Code of Criminal Procedure, which establishes that money made available to courts other than object of seizure or claimed within the indicated deadlines will be turned over to the order of the CAPJ for its purposes.

But the transfer took a while to take place. The defense of Lucía Hiriart, widow of Augusto Pinochet who died in 2021, filed an appeal arguing that she was no longer the owner of the assets in confiscation, which was rejected by Minister De la Barra. Thus, in December 2021 the Court of Appeals of Santiago confirmed its decision. The sentence became final in August 2022, but the delivery of the funds could not be completed due to precautionary measures imposed by the 7th Civil Court of Santiago, in response to a lawsuit filed by the CDE. Only now could the sentence be finalized, almost 17 years after the death of Pinochet, who died in 2006.