The powerful earthquake that killed thousands of people in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria could affect 23 million people in those regions, The WHO warned on Tuesday.

“The maps show that 23 million people are exposed, including five million vulnerable people,” said a World Health Organization (WHO) official, Adelheid Marschang, before the executive council of this UN agency.

now is a

race against time

“WHO is aware of Turkey’s strong response capacity and considers that

the main unmet needs could be located in Syriain the immediate and medium term”, he added.

The earthquake, followed by powerful aftershocks, has caused more than 5,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria, and more than 20,000 injuries, according to the latest provisional estimates.

Thousands of injured and people who they have been left without a home resist in full wave of icy cold.

Images of the devastating destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

“Aid shipments across the border to northeast Syria may be or may already be battered.” due to the damage caused by the earthquake. That in itself is a huge crisis.“Marschang insisted.

The Secretary General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned for his part of the urgency of the situation.

“Now it’s a race against time. Every minute that goes by, every hour that goes by,

the chances of finding survivors decrease“, he insisted.

In addition, he specified that they will send “three charter flights to the two countries” with medical supplies, including surgical kits, from the humanitarian logistics platform in Dubai.

The collapse of more than 8,000 buildings in the areas affected by the earthquake is estimated, in which it is feared that people are trapped in the rubble. See also Narusova confirmed that Sobchak has Israeli citizenship

Search work continues

Amid the cold and devastation, the rescue teams in Turkey and northern Syria continue their work on Tuesday while waiting for international help after the deadly series of earthquakes that killed almost more than five thousand people, and whose figures are only feared to continue rising.

Rescue team leaving for Turkey. Photo: NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE. EFE

Sometimes with bare hands, rescuers continued the dramatic search for survivors into the night, braving the coldrain or snow and the risk of new landslides.

In Hatay, southern Turkey, rescuers were able rescue a 7-year-old girl alive that had been blocked under a mountain of rubble.

“Where is my mother?” she said in the arms of a lifeguard, wearing dust-stained pink pajamas.

Bad weather conditions in the Anatolia region complicate rescue efforts and darkens the perspectives of the survivors, who warm themselves in tents or in improvised bonfires.

AFP