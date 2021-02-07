The Ecuadorian community residing in the Region of Murcia is called this Sunday to decide at the polls who will be the next president, vice president, members of the assembly, members of the foreign assembly and parliamentarians of their country.

According to the consul of Ecuador in the Region of Murcia, Miguel Macías, in the Region of Murcia, “about 20,000 Ecuadorians will have the power to exercise their right to vote.” And it is that, although in Murcia between 50,000 and 70,000 reside, “many already have dual nationality or are already born in Spain” and “only about 20,000 have registered until last August as confirmed by the National Electoral Council of Ecuador”.

Elections in time of coronavirus



To facilitate voting, the Ecuadorian consulate has put 64 polling stations spread over various towns in the Region of Murcia. Specifically, Macías indicated, “three tables will be in Jumilla at the Hotel Monreal, six in Cartagena at the Hotel Los Habaneros and eight in Lorca at the Hotel Jardines de Lorca.”

The largest number of ballot boxes will be concentrated in the capital of the Region “outside the Víctor Villegas Auditorium there will be 44 polling stations”, the consul of Ecuador specified. The hours of these polling stations will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On the occasion of the celebration of general elections of the Republic of Ecuador scheduled for Sunday, February 7, the Ministry of Health has authorized the contingency plan for the locations of the tables that will be installed in Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca and Jumilla, in order to avoid possible Covid infections.

The established plan includes capacity limitations for the use of toilets and rules to avoid concentrations of people in these enclosures, in addition to the installation of dispensers with hydroalcoholic gels or disinfectants with viricidal activity duly authorized and registered at the entrance / exit of the toilets. indicating its mandatory use.

It is also required the location, in strategic places, of waste management bins, operated by a pedal, with a lid and fitted with a plastic bag inside.

On the other hand, a prior information campaign to the voters of all the sanitary measures that must be complied with, and especially to avoid possible crowds before and after voting, and restrictions on mobility that may exist on election day. It should be noted that mobility is authorized exclusively for the exercise of the right to vote.

The locations of the polling stations are: in Murcia, the Auditorium of the Center and Congresses Recinto Ferial la Fica; in Cartagena, the Hotel los Habaneros; in Lorca, Hotel Jardines de Lorca; and in Jumilla, the Hotel Monreal.

“Given the epidemiological situation, the General Directorate of Public Health urged them to be postponed, since the holding of mass events in the Region is not authorized, although its authorization is part of the international agreements signed with the Republic of Ecuador”, they have remembered from the Ministry of Health.