The Iraqi Government has confirmed that nearly 2,000 Syrian soldiers have crossed the border between both countries in search of refuge from the offensive launched ten days ago by jihadists and rebels.

“About 2,000 Syrian soldiers who were sheltering on the Iraqi border have crossed into Iraqi territory today,” Iraqi Government spokesman Basem Awadi confirmed to the Iraqi Kurdish news agency. Rudaw.

The crossing has been made “with the consent of the Iraqi Government“and the military have crossed the border line with their military equipment.

Hours before, the Syrian Ministry of Defense denied the first information that pointed to the possible desertion en masse of its forces in the south of the country towards Iraq through the Al Qaim crossing.

“Our forces in the southern region are carrying out a deployment in accordance with plans and orders military,” the Army assured in the use of a euphemism that it has been using since the beginning of this campaign every time it withdraws from these positions.