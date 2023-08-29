Taylor Swift during her presentation in Mexico City on August 24. HECTOR VIVAS (Getty Images)

It was 7:50 p.m. on August 26. José Pablo Anleu along with a dozen people had been waiting outside the Foro Sol, in Mexico City, since approximately 3:00 p.m., under the drizzle that fell in the afternoon and enduring “very cold.” The night that promised to be special due to the presentation of Taylor Swift within the framework of the eras tourIt turned into a nightmare. They were promised tickets for one of the four dates, but these did not arrive. By 8:00 p.m., when the American singer’s show had started, they were still outside and were never able to enter. Without any answer and uncertainty, there were people crying, with “emotional and physical exhaustion,” says Anleu. This group was made up of about 200 citizens, from Guatemala, who arrived in Mexico due to the presentation of the interpreter and denounced that they were defrauded by tourism agencies in the country.

Anleu, in conversation with EL PAÍS, tells that months ago, after the official sale of tickets that took place in Mexico —which posted the sold-out sign in a matter of hours—, they began to offer travel packages in Guatemala to attend the concert with air ticket, transportation and concert tickets. “This was so legitimate that you could even choose the location you wanted to attend. The whole package was not cheap, but everything to be able to fulfill the dream. What did attract a lot of attention is that they never gave us the physical tickets to the concert and no matter how much we asked, the provider in Mexico always responded that… ‘soon’, he recalls.

Anleu, who is a photographer by profession, had paid more than 1,800 dollars for the entire package that included a ticket that in Mexico sold for almost 200 dollars approximately, through the official Ticketmaster sales. Other people paid more than $3,000 for the entire trip, which included access to the presentation in a section that went on sale for just over $500 through official channels. According to the instructions that were given to the people who bought the services of the tourist agencies, the tickets for the concert would be given to them when they arrived in the country. It didn’t happen like that.

Anleu bought his package on June 15 and since that date he has been insisting to know when they will receive the code or certification of purchase of his ticket. As they are two tourist companies, the Mexican and the Guatemalan, “with a solid track record”, he did not doubt the trust placed in them. “For such a coveted concert it is not like one is going to buy on resale. Being two companies with years of experience, it did give you confidence, but they never sent the tickets, ”she specifies.

On August 26, around 12:00 pm, while Anleu was waiting in the hotel lobby for the vehicles that were going to take them to Foro Sol to pick them up, a press conference was held at the same time in which MexiTours, one of the companies who marketed the tickets through tourism agencies in Guatemala, told almost a hundred people that there were no tickets. The video circulating on the networks shows people upset with the situation, while company representatives explained what happened. Anleu found out about the conference through a WhatsApp group from another Guatemalan tourism company that included her friend who traveled with him.

Attendees at the Taylor Swift concert in Mexico City. HECTOR VIVAS (Getty Images)

Through a statement on the MexiTours Facebook page, they announced that this company and One2Travel, which was in charge of purchasing the tickets, were affected by an “episode of fraud” by the company Global W Producciones. “At no time have we evaded our responsibilities and we have faced this unfortunate situation with absolute honesty which, unfortunately, is not an isolated event in massive events in Mexico,” reads the statement and indicates that “both companies have the corresponding invoices and bank transfers related to the purchase of tickets, and we have initiated legal actions against Global W Productions”, he adds.

Anleu recounts that they were made to wait outside the Foro Sol with the promise that the tickets would arrive, but that it would be in a different sector than the one they had bought. “A couple of people in the vehicle that transported us from the hotel to Foro Sol explained that they wanted to support us by being at the concert and that they were going to get us tickets in general B and that they already had them insured through a contact, although it was not the section we had purchased. We claimed that we needed a refund of the difference in the tickets, since it is not what we had bought and they told us that they would see that this was done. They wanted to make us sign that we agreed to go to General B and they all opposed it, claiming that we signed after going to the concert and until we had confirmation that they would give us a refund ”, details Anleu.

Finally, Anleu says that during the following hours until the start of the concert, they were transported from one entrance to another with the same promise of giving them the tickets. The same one that was not fulfilled. At 9:30 p.m., an hour and a half after the concert began, Anleu and his companion got tired and gave up waiting. “We all want a full refund, because we did not come for a walk, but for the concert,” he emphasizes.

Anleu, what is it? swiftie for several years, he did not believe that this experience was going to result in a scam, but “it was worse.” “It is too frustrating to travel and have this bad experience outside your country, it is horrible, without support and only with excuses outside of a parking lot. Hearing that the concert was starting, having seen TikToks all these months of what the concerts were like in the United States, knowing how it starts, knowing it by heart and listening to it from the outside is tremendously frustrating, ”she concludes.

José Luis Medina, executive director of One2Travel Group, says that it was Rodrigo López Jurado who, through Global W México Producciones, offered them services to get tickets for concerts and the necessary guarantees regarding “the contacts he has” to provide said service. It was thus that he began his business relationship. “There was a commitment to deliver the tickets before the event [de Taylor Swift]. Obviously when the tickets are released through the organizer. After 10 days this person begins to give us long and this ordeal begins. The last contact with him [López Jurado] It was on Thursday and he continued with the long ones. He is a person who deceived us, betrayed us, let us down ”, affirmed Medina in the program Tourist itinerary of Radio Formula. Like MexiTours, the director of One2Travel Group promised a “full refund” for all affected people.

According to a statement from the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, in an operation carried out during the second day of Taylor Swift’s concert, 26 people were arrested, including six women, and seven tickets were recovered, which were sold. above the normal price offered at the box office.

