Some 170,000 Spaniards took to the streets of Madrid to express their rejection of the amnesty law presented by the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), which will benefit those involved in the Catalan independence process, in exchange for having supported the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as President of the goverment. The leaders of the Popular Party (PP, right), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the far-right Vox, Santiago Abascal, led the protests.

The Plaza de Cibeles witnessed massive popular demonstrations, where dissatisfied citizens chanted slogans such as “Puigdemont, go to jail”, in reference to the former Catalan president who promoted an independence referendum in 2017, described as illegal by Spanish authorities, and who is exiled in Belgium due to the threat of prison. Situation that changes radically with the amnesty law.

The agreement on the amnesty is aimed at completely forgive all crimes of those investigated and convicted for having held an independence referendum, which was not authorized by the State and with which the independence of Catalonia was sought in 2017.

The massive protest takes place after Sánchez was sworn in as Prime Minister on Thursday, November 16, with the votes of the Catalan independence parties, which made support for the amnesty a condition.

As they advanced towards the vicinity of the Moncloa Palace, protesters waved Spanish flags and signs with nationalist messages, arguing that the law registered in the Spanish Congress threatens “national unity” and the separation of state powers.

“One thing is the right to difference and another thing is the difference in rights, that different rights are invented for Spaniards and that there are first-class and second-class Spaniards,” exclaimed the writer Fernando Savater in front of the angry protesters, who cheered. his sayings and they echoed him with cries of “Spain united, it will never be defeated.”

Several people take part in a protest after Spanish socialists reached an agreement with the Catalan separatist party Junts for government support, which includes amnesties for people involved in Catalonia’s failed independence attempt in 2017, in Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain, November 18, 2023. © Reuters / Susana Vera

The right as the protagonist

Among those attending was Núñez Feijóo, leader of the traditional Spanish right, accompanied by other regional leaders of the PP, who denounced “arbitrariness” in Sánchez’s decision regarding the pardon granted to independentists and warned that “the alarms” of democracy in the country “they are on.”

“We come to ask the Government that has already been invested, that one thing is to have the power and another thing is to be right. That one thing is to have obtained enough deputies, but it knows that it does not have the votes to do what they are doing “said the head of the PP, also asking Pedro Sánchez to “not play with national coexistence” and to “not build walls” in Spanish society.

On the other hand, distanced from Feijóo, the far-right Santiago Abascal described Sánchez’s joint government as “coup plotters” and called the amnesty law “an attack on the independence of powers.”

The leader of Spain’s far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal, shakes hands with a supporter as people take part in a protest after Spanish socialists reached an agreement with the Catalan separatist party Junts for government support, which includes amnesties for people involved in Catalonia’s failed independence attempt in 2017, in Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain, November 18, 2023. © Reuters / Susana Vera

Despite their distancing after the elections, Abascal also had words for the PP leader, urging him to meet with him to organize “a coordinated institutional response” to confront Pedro Sánchez’s pardon with the Catalan independentists.

The response to a turbulent presidential inauguration

Four months after the general elections, Pedro Sánchez managed to form a majority government that will allow him to continue leading the State for four more years, after Núñez Feijóo, who won the popular vote in the elections on July 23, was unsuccessful. in the negotiation process with the groups other than the right and extreme right.

However, the establishment of socialism did not come without a political price. Sánchez needed the legislative votes of Junts per Catalunya, an independence party led by Carles Puigdemont, to form a governing coalition, and after months of negotiation, the solution for this was the registration of the first political amnesty law since the one established in 1977 with the participants in the crimes of the Franco period.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, is sworn in at the La Zarzuela Palace in front of the King of Spain. © Reuters / Pool

Six years after the Spanish political crisis as a result of the Catalan independence movement, the presidential pardon of those involved in the process has dynamited discontent in the most conservative sectors of the country, already generating problems for a government that was just installed a few days ago.

With Reuters, EFE and local media