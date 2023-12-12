The National Police has mobilized 1,500 officers, uniformed and plainclothes, to “prevent robberies” in businesses in the main municipalities of the Region of Murcia during the Christmas campaign. This was indicated this Tuesday by the still Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez – who will be replaced by Mariola Guevara -, in the presentation of the Safe Trade Plan, in the Murcia neighborhood of Santa Eulalia, an area in which forceful robberies have been reported in the last months. Jiménez stressed that the Judicial Police Brigade, the Information and Citizen Security Brigade will collaborate on these important dates to avoid theft.

«From November 15 to November 30, the Citizen Participation police have been meeting with representatives, with the presidents of the merchants' and neighbors' associations of all the main municipalities of the Region of Murcia, to give them information and advice. preventive citizen security measures, as well as gathering information on problems so that the police can study all the issues that neighbors and merchants raise,” said Jiménez.

«What is intended is to monitor, above all, the commercial areas, the shopping centers, the neighborhoods in the center of the city, those places that are most frequented at these times, and those events where many people attend, and then it is feasible that “There are friends of others who commit thefts,” continued the Government delegate.

He also reminded citizens of the advice that they should “not be separated from their bag, that they should carry it in front of them, that they should not carry it hanging from behind, always in sight.” In addition, establishments that have a lot of merchandise will be controlled this time around Christmas to “prevent possible outbreaks,” stressed Jiménez, who warned that the anti-terrorist alert continues at reinforced level 4.

“The campaign is already underway, it always starts before the Constitution Bridge,” said the Senior Police Chief, Ignacio Del Olmo, who stressed that “there is no substantial modification” compared to other years. He also stressed that we should not forget that there are situations that can be risky. “Fortunately we already have experience gained over many years, not only in this, but for example in security devices such as the festival of Santa Eulalia, the Spring Festival or Moors and Christians,” said Del Olmo.

Referring to the attacks, he revealed that there are certain procedures that have changed, such as placing barriers to prevent attacks with heavy vehicles. As for some behaviors, there is one that is particularly significant and that is excessive alcohol and drug consumption. In addition, they are seeing more mobile phone thefts in public places and asked citizens to help victims of attacks, especially sexual assault.

«The presence of uniformed police contributes to increasing subjective security. It reinforces the feeling of security that citizens have and, on the other hand, it deters and discourages the possibility that certain crimes may be committed,” concluded Del Olmo. The president of the Santa Eulalia Merchants Association, Antonio García Melgares, highlighted the increase in police forces, pointing out that seeing them in the neighborhood will allow them to stop the wave of robberies suffered by the area.