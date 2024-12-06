Some 1,500 people, according to the Mossos d’Esquadra, have demonstrated at this visit to La Seu d’Urgell (Alt Urgell) per claim decent habitats and a lower price from the convertibles. The march, summoned by the Pirineu Viu platform, has started the afternoon and has traveled through various streets in order to arrive at the Plaça dels Oms. They have supported a quarantine of entities and political parties, possibly manifesting the problems faced by young people in order to stay alive at Pyrenees.

The choice of the date has not been a coincidence: the protest has coincided with the beginning of the Pont de la Puríssima, the starting point of the winter tourist season. The day, marked by a family atmosphere, has a central moment of the demonstration, which has added to various protest and wrong activities. The event is clourà with musical performances at the municipal pavilion.

The promoters, who remember the “historical demonstration” that lasts a long time for anyone in Andorra, consider that they have reached a point where they are “expelling” the workers of the Pyrenees because The habitation is “segrestat pels speculators and tourist apartments”. The march has brought together participants from around the Catalan Pyrenees, from the Val d’Aran to Berguedà, as well as from Andorra, with the intention of highlighting that it is a “country mobilization”.

Sous precaris i el lloguer pels núvols

Pirineu Viu denounces that the young man finds it increasingly difficult to reside in the Pirineu, a situation attributed to the Job insecurity linked to the tourism sector ia the disproportionate increase in the cost of housing. Also warn that this problem does not only affect young people, but rather that it forces many people to move, such as those who have to leave Andorra to live in La Seu d’Urgell, or inhabitants of Cerdanya who are moving to Berguedà, so with people from the Val d’Aran who emigrate to the Pallars Sobirà or Jussa.

With measures to address this situation, they propose diversifying the economy to promote creation of “stable and quality” labor poolsso they consider that the exclusive dependence on tourism is “perillous.” In the area of ​​​​habitatge, claim three key actions: regulate the price of the convertibleslimit and control the tourist flats and immediately seal all the vacancies.

We are not a territory of a country, we are a territory of life! Historical demonstration in the Pyrenees for the protection of habitat and in defense of the territory. pic.twitter.com/kE4ro1nNX7 — Sindicat de Llogateres i Llogaters (@SindicatLloguer) December 6, 2024

The demonstration has included the support of a quarantine of organizations from the world of culture, ecological groups, feminists, labor unions, housing unions, the coordinator of dignified housing in Andorra, houses and athenaeums of the Pyrenees. There is also the Pagesos Union, the Llogateres Union and the Catalan Assembly for the Ecosocial Transition and parties with the CUP and the Communes.