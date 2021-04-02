These groups will receive the doses, from Pfizer or Moderna, at the same time as people between 70 and 79 years old A woman receives a vaccine yesterday in Cartagena. / Pablo Sánchez / aGM

The Ministry of Health has given priority to the vaccination of people with cancer, transplants or HIV, among others. In the Region, according to the first estimates, there are around 13,872 people in this group, who will be immunized at the same time as those between 70 and 79 years old. In all of Spain the figure exceeds 366,000. From e