Nails 120,000 people They attended the show organized on the emblematic Montjuic mountain in Barcelona on Tuesday night. In this place, the Catalan capital welcomed 2025 with a sequence of music, chimes, drones, pyrotechnics, firelight and art by the French company Groupe F, directed by Christophe Berthonneau.

Sources from the city council, promoter of the show, have reported that the event took place normally, without incidents. This began with a special tribute to Joan Miró, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the creation of the foundation, which has its headquarters in Montjuic.

A total of 500 drones created shapes and choreographies aerials loaded with pyrotechnic effects. About 800 kilos of pyrotechnics were also launched, which reached about 180 meters high, with a front of more than 300, incorporating Japanese-style designs, with colors that appeared and disappeared.

Civil Protection, for its part, has reported that the 112 emergency telephone number in Catalonia has received a total of 5,698 calls in which it was reported 4,098 incidents linked to the celebration of the arrival of the new year.

The majority of the notices, 2,563, were made from the Barcelona metropolitan area. By municipalities, 1,941 were received from the capital; from L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, 273; from Badalona, ​​169; and from Terrassa, 157. Civil Protection sources have explained that none of these were for serious incidents and that the volume of notices was lower than last year.