The outlook for the global economy has again deteriorated. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its World Economic Outlook of April, partly because the growth of the three largest economies is slowing: the United States, China and the eurozone. The IMF describes the new estimate as “gloomy and more uncertain”.

At first glance, the adjustment seems mild. The global economy is not expected to grow by 3.6 percent this year, as predicted in April, but by 3.2 percent. The forecast for next year has been adjusted from 3.6 percent growth to 2.9 percent.

But the IMF immediately says that these numbers may still be too optimistic. The forecast is “extremely uncertain” because it rests on shaky assumptions. For example, the Russian gas supply to Europe now remains stable. And that inflation is slowly returning to normal levels.

A selection of the risks that the IMF sees as a threat to the global economy.

1Energy price is rising faster

The supply of Russian gas to Europe has already fallen sharply, to about 40 percent of last year’s level. What if Russia cuts off the gas supply to Europe completely? Then the energy price and with it global inflation would be greatly boosted, the IMF writes. European industry would have to be rationed in the winter, resulting in lower economic growth.

2Inflation remains high for a long time

That prices are now rising so fast is a temporary phenomenon, is the general view of economists. But that is not certain. New increases in energy or food prices could cause high inflation to settle in the minds of consumers and entrepreneurs. If they think that prices are getting higher and higher, that effect can amplify itself and prices will continue to rise sharply. People will then move their consumption forward, according to economic theory. This leads to higher demand and therefore higher prices.

A wage-price spiral could also occur, in which wage and price increases continue to push each other up. Due to the large staff shortages, workers have more power to demand higher wages. Some companies can absorb those extra costs with their profit margin, writes the IMF. If you can’t do that, you have to raise prices. This leads to even higher inflation and even higher wage demands.

3Taming inflation turns out to be more expensive than expected

Central banks have already taken action to curb inflation by raising interest rates. For example, borrowing money should become more expensive and saving more attractive.

That’s a dangerous balancing act. If central banks intervene too strongly, this could lead to a recession, for example if companies hardly dare to invest anymore due to the high interest rates. This led to mass unemployment in the 1980s. But, the IMF writes, conditions were worse then than now, with even higher inflation and more negative inflation expectations.

4China’s growth continues to slow

Regular virus outbreaks and rigorous lockdowns have “severely disrupted” China’s economy in recent months, the IMF writes. Factories came to a standstill, exports slowed down and the effect was felt all over the world due to shortages of all kinds of materials and products. If more and longer lockdowns are introduced in the coming months, for example due to more contagious corona variants, not only will the growth of China itself slow down, but international trade chains will also have to deal with additional disruptions.

The outlook has gotten considerably darker since April

In a dark scenario of the IMF, in which the Russian gas tap to Europe is completely closed and inflation remains high for a long time, according to the IMF global growth will fall back to 2 percent next year. For the European Union, the IMF even estimates hardly any growth, ‘close to zero’.

“The outlook has gotten considerably darker since April,” said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. “The world could soon be teetering on the brink of a global recession, just two years after the last.”

The lowest incomes in particular are at risk of getting into financial difficulties due to the rapid price increases. Governments can help them with ‘targeted support’, the IMF suggests. But those costs should not lead to higher government debt. This has often already risen due to the corona support packages and is becoming increasingly expensive to finance with rising interest rates. This threatens the financial stability of countries. According to the IMF, every additional expenditure should therefore be offset by austerity or tax increases.