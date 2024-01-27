Regional and international organizations, as well as Western countries, condemned the agreement, saying that it conflicts with the territorial integrity of Somalia and causes tensions that could threaten stability in the Horn of Africa region.

Somalia also objected to the agreement as a threat to its sovereignty from Somaliland, a strategically located region along the Gulf of Aden that separated from Somalia in 1991 when the country collapsed as a result of a conflict between warlords.

Abdi provided more details about the memorandum of understanding that he signed on January 1 with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, during an interview with the national Somaliland TV, on Wednesday.

Abdi said that Ethiopia is seeking to lease part of the coastline of “Somali Land” to establish a naval base, and not to carry out commercial activities as previously thought.

In this context, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, said that Ethiopia has no desire or interest in conflict with the government and people of Somalia, pointing to the practical efforts made by his country to support the unity of Somalia.

He stressed that Ethiopia has proven to the world that its request to access the Red Sea is a legitimate request, and that it is only seeking to reach the sea.

The Prime Minister expressed his lack of belief that a dispute would break out between the governments of Ethiopia and Somalia, but he stressed the importance of leading this stage with wisdom and a mature approach, so that relations between the peoples of the two countries are not affected.

In exchange for leasing a distance of 20 kilometers from the coast, Ethiopia will recognize the region as an independent state.

Ethiopia will be able to conduct import and export activities through the port of Berbera, which is the largest port in the region.

Berbera is not part of the planned coastal strip for rent.

With a population of more than 120 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

It lost its access to the sea when Eritrea seceded from it in 1993, and since then, Ethiopia has used a port in neighboring Djibouti to transport most of its imports and exports.

Somalia has strongly protested the agreement that would give Ethiopia access to the strategically important Gulf of Aden and beyond to the Red Sea.

The region's citizens are divided over the agreement, as some see potential economic benefits in it, while others fear compromising their sovereignty.

Earlier this month, a meeting of officials from the African Union, the European Union and the United States affirmed their support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, including Somaliland.