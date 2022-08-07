Today, Sunday, the Federal People’s Assembly (the lower chamber of the Somali Parliament) granted confidence to the government of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.
According to the Somali News Agency (Suna), 229 of the 237 deputies present voted in favor of granting confidence to the new government, while seven deputies rejected it and one abstained.
On August 2, Berri announced the list of members of his government, which he called the “government of national interest.”
In addition to the prime minister, the new government consists of the deputy prime minister, 25 ministers, 25 deputy ministers, and 24 deputy ministers of state.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commissioned Berri in June to form a government.
