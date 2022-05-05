Mogadishu (agencies)

A parliamentary committee said yesterday that Somali lawmakers are expected to choose a new president on May 15, as the last step in a complex electoral process that has been long delayed due to a rift within the outgoing administration.

Choosing the president is an essential step in forming a new government that should assume its duties on May 17 in order for Somalia to continue to receive support from the International Monetary Fund, on which the country relies on paying its basic bills.

The Horn of Africa country, wracked by civil war since 1991, is struggling to rebuild its institutions in the face of an insurgency from the al-Qaeda terrorist group al-Shabab.

The central government and its allied forces control the capital, Mogadishu, and most of the major cities, but large swathes of the countryside, especially in central Somalia, are under the control of al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab’s attacks caused confusion in the electoral process, as well as a rift between President Muhammad Abdullah Muhammad and Prime Minister Muhammad Hussein Robley.

Last year, the president tried to extend his four-year term for another two years, but parliament thwarted the attempt.