The Somali army said today, Thursday, that it has recaptured the last stronghold of the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement in the “Middle Shabelle” governorate, in the center of the country.
“Our forces are now also controlling Runnergod,” Abdullah Ali Anoud, a spokesman for the Somali army, said in Mogadishu.
He said that the recovery of the important region in the north of the capital is a great victory for the people of Somalia.
The country, which is located in the Horn of Africa and has a population of about 16 million, has been under attack for years from the extremists of Al-Shabaab, which is linked to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.
The government in Mogadishu has been waging a military campaign against the group for several months.
