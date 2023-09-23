Somalia | Twelve people died in the suicide attack

According to the police, most of the victims were civilians.

in East Africa In Somalia, at least 13 people died and twenty were wounded in a suicide attack in the central part of the country on Saturday.

A suicide bomber drove a truck loaded with explosives towards a security checkpoint in the town of Beledweyne, police said.

According to the police, most of the casualties were civilians who were near the checkpoint. About 20 wounded were taken to hospital.

The suicide attack came after Somalia’s troubled government admitted it had suffered several major setbacks in the fight against the terrorist group al-Shabaab. For more than 15 years, the organization has been trying to overthrow Somalia’s fragile regime.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack.

Somalia forces launched a major operation against al-Shabaab in the central part of the country in August last year, joining forces with local clan forces. The operation was supported by African Union troops and US airstrikes.

President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May last year and promised an all-out war against al-Shabaab. The organization was driven out of the country’s capital, Mogadishu, in 2011, but it controls areas in the countryside.