The Federal Republic of Somalia is a country located in the so-called Horn of africa, one of the most dangerous areas in the world. Its neighbors are Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya. But this tiny country is regarded as the “Africa’s most failed state“.

Political instability, famine, droughts and terrorism they are common currency. Somalia has years of wars and anarchy on its back and after so much time of struggle the country has divided into small independent states without a fully ruling power.

In 2004, an agreement was reached to form a transitional government and unify the country. In 2012 a new Provisional Constitution was approved that would govern it. However, local disorder and chaos it remained normal. To this and to the lousy economic situation the terrorism.

At least 73 people were killed in an attack in Mogadishu after a car bomb explosion, December 2019. Photo: Reuters

Mogadishu: child soldiers

This country was colonized by the French, Italians and British. He also had a fierce war with Ethiopia between 1964 and 1987 over Ogaden’s claims for autonomy. This led to a part of the north being self-declared in 1991 Independent. From there, unity in this country disappeared forever.

Your capital, Mogadishu, is the most populated city in the country. It is divided by a line that separates the north from the south, guarded by several tribes among which stand out 15 thousand child soldiers. These guys, called “The bandits“They are between 9 and 15 years old and leave school to fight a war that is not theirs.

This city is a constant target of terrorist attacks from the jihadist group Al Shabab. According to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, occupies the fifth place in a list of cities most dangerous in the world. This work, carried out in 2017, is a study that surveys homicide rates, terrorist attacks and the generalized increase in violence in each city.

Somali children play with toy guns and weapons on August 30, 2011 in Mogadishu at the start of the three-day Eid al-Fitr festival. The Eid-al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. AFP PHOTO / ABDURASHID ABIKAR

Jihadist terrorism

It should be noted that in just 4 years (2014-2017), 669 attacks In this city. For its part, the “federal government” cannot leave the capital. Outside of it they lose all authority. What generates a anarchy difficult to solve and quite complex.

Somaliland, the northern region that declared itself independent, was joined by the intervention of neighboring countries (Kenya, Ethiopia Y Burundi) what invaded areas of the country to expel an Islamist coalition but later they were left with territorial control of certain sectors.

Then a jihadist group appeared (Muslim fundamentalists who defend the armed struggle) that took control of almost the entire south of country and of the rural roads. This group, called Al shababIt is to which most of the attacks are attributed and also a strong link with Al Qaeda.

Mogadishu ranks fifth among the most dangerous cities in the world, according to UNHCR. Photo: EFE

Refugee crisis

Now a state with terrorism, strong internal political divisions, famine, one of the worst droughts of its history and a capital that is isolated from the country: where are people going to live?

Due to the critical living conditions in the country, the somalis flee to the neighbors Kenya Y Ethiopia. They have no other way out, civil conflicts force them to escape. The number of refugees increased considerably in recent years.

The Dadaab camp in Kenya is a complex of three settlements and currently the camp from refugees biggest in the world. It was built to house 90 thousand people but they live more than 200000. This is the main destination for refugees from Somalia, although many people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo also go there.

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has been the president of Somalia since 2017. Photo: Reuters.

The current government

The country gained independence from Italy and the United Kingdom in 1960. Six years later a coup, the military regime of Siad Barre, which lasted until 1991. After the government was overthrown de facto the disorder that prevails until today arrived.

Somalia plunged into chaos and the country was divided by fiefdoms of rival clans. There was no government that controls the country as a whole. The current president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed He took office in 2017 with campaign promises based on nationalism, the fight against hunger and terrorism. But none of that was fulfilled.

His government, supported by international forces, was due to end on February 8, but the parliament passed a law to extend for two years while they wait for the elections to take place. The opposition will enraged and the electoral stalemate generated new armed conflicts in the capital.

Around 260 thousand people died in Somalia between 2010 and 2012 due to the famine that the country suffers. Photo: AP

Humanitarian famine emergency

Among the five semi-autonomous states they did not agree to organize the election and there does not seem to be any north to this day. Meanwhile, in Mogadishu there are areas without electricity, water or telephone. Approximately 600 thousand people live in the city, the medicine is very poor and it is estimated that there are five drugs for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Doctors without borders performs work in the area, but must be careful not to be attacked by rebels. Life expectancy is 50 years in the country. And due to the lack of means of subsistence and drinking water, the humanitarian emergency for famine. This means that two adults or four children out of every 10,000 inhabitants die every day and that a third of the children suffer from severe malnutrition.

