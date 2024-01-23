Somalia | Somaliland voted for the president of Finland: Mustafa Ali's vote went to the candidate “who would be good for my relatives”

In the Somaliland of Hargeisa, voting was held for the first time in Finnish elections. The Finnish Somalis had been hoping for the opportunity for a long time.

Hargeisa

To black Wearing a Balenciaga shirt Mustafa Ali arrives at the polling station alone. He is a return immigrant, born here in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland in the northern part of Somalia, and grew up in Porvoo. Ali has been living in his hometown for the past nine months.

The voting place is Hotel Ambassador next to Hargeisa Airport. A small delegation from the Finnish Embassy in Nairobi came on Wednesday, January 17, to organize the early voting for the presidential election. The Finnish flag flies.

The trustees were members of the Somaliland Finnish Association.

Ali has dropped his ballot into the urn. He agrees to tell about his voting decision, but he does not promise to take a picture.

“I have relatives in Finland, and I voted for a candidate who will be good for them,” he says.

Ali says that he opposed Finland joining the defense alliance NATO. When it happened, he was still living in Finland.

“I hoped that Finland would remain neutral.”

Now, for him, safety is the most important thing in Finland.

“I vote for a candidate who invests in safety.”

Mustafa Ali has found a Finnish community in Hargeisa through the parties organized by the Somaliland Finnish Association.

“Even though I may not look Finnish and I wasn't born there, it's still an important country for me. I got a good education there and that's why I of course went to the Independence Day celebrations here in Hargeisa.”

Ali believes that Finns' image of Somaliland is negative. However, he finds Hargeisa, a city of around one million inhabitants, to be a peaceful city, and he plans to start a family here. In Ali's opinion, there are more opportunities for entrepreneurship in Somaliland than in Finland, for example, and he runs a company that imports food products from Europe and the Middle East.

Local media reporting on early voting for the Finnish presidential election. Ahmed Farah, the founder of the Somaliland Finnish Association, will be interviewed.

Finland has been able to vote in advance all over the world through the embassies. Finns have previously been able to vote in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, but voting has not been organized in Hargeisa in the north before.

Head of the Finnish Embassy in Nairobi, ambassador Pirkka Tapiola says over the phone that over the years there have been requests from Hargeisa about the possibility of voting. In addition to Kenya, Tapiola's domain includes Eritrea, Seychelles, Somalia and Uganda.

“There are many Finnish citizens in Somaliland, and many are also visiting because of family ties.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not have information on how many Finnish citizens exactly live in Somaliland.

The former British-ruled region of Somaliland and the Italian colony of Somalia united into one country in 1960. When the country's communist regime fell in 1991 and a civil war began in the country, Somaliland declared itself independent. It is still not recognized by any other state. Somaliland elects its own parliament and president, and maintains its own currency and legal system. Somaliland has been a relatively stable region, and the terrorist organization al-Shabaab, for example, does not operate there like elsewhere in Somalia.

Pirkka Tapiola emphasizes that Finland's official position is that there is one Somalia, which also includes the region of Somaliland.

“We carefully considered that organizing the vote would not give the wrong impression of the formal attitude towards Somaliland,” says Tapiola.

of Africa has been bubbling in the horn for the last few weeks. At the beginning of the year, Ethiopia and Somaliland announced that they had signed an agreement, according to which Ethiopia would have access to the much-needed sea area through the town of Berbera in Somaliland. Somaliland, on the other hand, would get a share of Ethiopia's crown jewel, Ethiopian Airlines, and, according to some information, also recognition of independence from Ethiopia.

The Somali administration has strongly condemned the agreement.

The situation causes more tensions in the Red Sea region, where Houthi rebels in Yemen are attacking ships, against which, for example, the United States has struck.

According to the ambassador, the tense political situation was also a factor in organizing the vote.

“But there are a relatively large number of Finns in Hargeisa, and people are happy that we offer the opportunity to vote. It must be remembered that Finland also organizes polling places outside the capital in localities where many Finns live. The opening of the election office cannot therefore be confused with the discussion about the legal status of the area.”

At lunch time it's 25 degrees and calls to prayer are echoing in the air. At Hotel Ambassador, you can hear “hello” here and there when new voters arrive.

There are representatives of two local media at the polling station. They are interested in the number of Finns in Hargeisa.

Founder of Somaliland Finnish Association Ahmed Farah says that around 40–50 people were present at the Finnish Independence Day celebrations in Hargeisa. Farah says he knows most of the city's Finnish citizens and has informed them about early voting.

Last Sunday, Ahmed Farah went around Hargeisa telling about the possibility to vote.

Khadra Mohamed Hassan and Iman Mohamed queued to vote. They didn't want to show their faces in the picture.

A small queue has formed at the polling place, where people are chatting happily. Friends living in Finland Khadra Mohamed Hassan and Iman Mohamed are in Hargeisa on vacation.

Iman Mohamed says he will vote Alexander Stubbia.

“He is a good person. I hope the new president is as good as Sauli Niinistö.”

For Mohamed, it is important that the future president opposes racism.

“He has to be honest. No immigrant-basic Finn division. The president must not divide people.”

Farah Ali, who came to see her mother, was sure of her own candidate.

Farah Ali says that he came from Espoo to Hargeisa to visit his mother for three weeks. He visits Somaliland once or twice a year. Ali immediately reveals who to vote for. “Li Andersson. He was a good minister of education.”

Ali feels that Andersson also supports the Palestinians. “That's important to me.”

From Turku Roda Hassan is visiting his family in the port city of Berbera, from where he has traveled about 150 kilometers to Hargeisa to vote.

“This feels wonderful!”

Hassan himself has been successfully involved in politics. He sat as a representative of the Greens in the Turku City Council from 2001 to 2021.

He does not want to reveal who he will vote for, but admits that his own party background can have an effect.

“I have never failed to vote.”

Interpreter Roda Hassan was elected to the Turku City Council in 2004 on the first attempt from the list of the Greens. In the municipal elections 2021 and regional elections 2022, he did not get through.

Present there are not only Finnish Somalis and returnees but also employees of non-governmental organizations. Those who work for the Christian aid organization Fida in Nairobi Sami Konttinen and Kasper Mäkinen are in Somaliland on a business trip.

“This day will definitely be remembered,” says Konttinen.

Mäkinen hopes that the next president will have international expertise.

“When I live abroad and the world situation is what it is, I vote for a person who has experience in foreign policy.”

Kasper Mäkinen (left) and Sami Konttinen, who were on a business trip in Hargeisa, heard about the voting opportunity from the embassy in Nairobi.

There are a total of 38 voters during the two voting days. 25 on Wednesday and 13 on Thursday.

Research according to that, foreign speakers vote clearly less in Finnish elections than native speakers of Finnish languages, but Finnish Somalis are nevertheless both the most politically active and the most critical of the linguistic minorities. In the parliamentary elections 2019, their voting activity was more than 50 percent.

The author was in Hargeisa on a trip for the Solidarity organization that promotes girls' and women's rights, but the story is not related to the organization.