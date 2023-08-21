Somalia | Somalia bans TikTok

The ban is part of the Somali government’s fight against the Islamist group Al-Shabaab.

20.8. 23:34

Somalia the government announced on Sunday that it will ban the social media service TikTok and the messaging app Telegram. At the same time, an online betting site was also banned, news reports AFP.

The decision was justified by the fact that “terrorists” use the services to spread propaganda.

The ban will take effect on Thursday, August 24. If internet service providers do not comply with the ban, they are threatened with legal actions that have not yet been determined.

Prohibition is part of the Somali government’s fight against the Islamist group Al-Shabaab. The group has been waging a bloody rebellion against the central government in Mogadishu for 15 years.

According to the statement of Somalia’s Ministry of Communications and Technology, terrorists are spreading immoral material on TikTok and Telegram in an attempt to mislead society.

According to AFP, the Somali army has been attacking Al-Shabaab, a member of Al-Qaeda, in central Somalia since August last year. The army has joined forces with local clans.

Al-Shabaab fighters were driven out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011, but still control large areas of the countryside and continue to carry out deadly attacks on military, political and civilian targets.