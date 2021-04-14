Somalia | Somali president approves two-year extension, reigns by US and EU

With the change in the law, the elections seem to be postponed to 2023.

Somalian president Mohamed Abdullahi signed a questionable law on Tuesday that will extend his term by two years, according to a local news agency Reuters.

“The president signed the One Person, One Vote Act today, which was passed unanimously by Parliament on April 14,” the administration was informed Tuesday night, according to Reuters.

The president, nicknamed Farmajo, came to power in 2017. His four-year term came to an end in February without knowledge of a successor.

Legislators were to elect a new president, but the election was delayed after the president was accused of hauling his own supporters to the election commissions.

Somalian key supporters have indicated that they do not support the law change.

“The United States is deeply disappointed with the Somali administration’s decision to pass a bill extending the term of the president and parliament for two years. It will force the United States to reassess its relationship with the Somali regime, ”the U.S. Secretary of State said Antony Blinken in a press release on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

According to Blinken, the United States is considering sanctions and visa restrictions, for example.

The EU warned that extending the presidential term could cause instability and deepen dividing lines within Somalia, AFP news agency reported.

Britain also warned on Tuesday of the consequences of the change in the law. British African Minister James Duddridgen the press release warned that if credible elections are not held, the international community’s relationship with the Somali leadership will change.