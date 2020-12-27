Somalia is a new El Dorado. The African country offers enormous business opportunities without even setting foot on its lands tortured by indiscriminate attacks, guerrilla attacks and selective assassinations using drones. The economic and political future seems linked to the oil that underlies its ocean waters. From August 4 to March 21, 2021, offers can be submitted for the exploitation of seven areas presumably rich in oil and gas.

The first intention of the federal government was to auction fifteen blocks of about 20,000 square kilometers for the exploitation of resources, but the authority reduced the lots by half given the unfavorable situation of this industry, which has reduced investment in prospecting due to the reduction demand and falling fuel prices. The African Republic is rich in raw materials, but faces serious structural and economic problems. In any case, the estimates speak of reserves close to 30,000 million barrels.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was interrupted when reading the specifications of this initiative at the Claridge Hotel in London. The incident took place in March 2019, when the leader presented the project to interested companies. Then, a protester broke into the conference room denouncing that the extractive industry would only benefit a predatory elite. He was not without reason.

According to the ‘Risk & Compliance’ portal, which provides country risk reports, Somalia is considered the most corrupt country in the world and its new business partners should take into account that the judicial system does not work, the police are ineffective and the armed forces are robbed of media in its own bosom. The firms established in the country resort to private security, promoted by paramilitary groups, to protect themselves in this climate of absolute uncertainty.

Future oil revenues may evaporate in the Somali tropics. The law of the jungle dominates the national economy with a weak Administration where the Public contracting is done privately, public funds are often diverted, and the market is controlled by an oligarchy associated with power.r. Furthermore, the lack of effective government control allows the various militias to apply their own taxation and benefit from systematic bribery.

Policemen celebrate a maritime rescue perched on an oil tank. Below, a street vendor for gasoline in Mogadishu and a woman drinking a malnourished child. / REUTERS AFP

The crude is intended to replace goats and sheep. Somalia is the main supplier of livestock to the Arabian peninsula, but this year, the pandemic has prevented the pilgrimage to Mecca, the destination of many of the cattle. And prices have sunk. Today, a camel can be bought in Mogadishu for 400 euros, half its normal value. Covid-19 joins other misfortunes. The country is suffering a severe cut in income, exacerbated by the cycle of droughts and floods generated by climate change and the locust plague that has ravaged East Africa. Today 69% of the Somali population survives in conditions of utter misery.

Diaspora remittances



The government seeks new forms of financing to escape this context of recession and foreign dependence. International aid and remittances from the diaspora have been key to economic recovery, although doubts about the proper use of funds led to the creation of a Financial Governance Committee aimed at quelling investors’ doubts. In addition to opening a new bid, the Somali leaders have reached an agreement with Exxon Mobil and Shell to give them another five exploration blocks and, in this way, recover the concession granted in 1990, before the collapse of the State.

But the biggest problem is that there is no single Somalia. The state collapsed in 1991 when the dictator Siad Barre tried to establish an authoritarian regime contested by clans and sub-clans, ancient sources of power. Washington, Brussels and Ankara, its main supporters, support its division into five regional entities with broad autonomy and fickle loyalty to the central government.

The established order hinders changes. Tribal communities maintain their authority and have prevented the constitution of a modern state. This situation has given rise to a kind of taifa kingdom in which Al Shabaab thrives, the Islamist guerrilla, the holder of a large part of the rural areas.. Although it has lost control of the big cities, the radical organization has entered the economic structure with mafia practices linked to extortion. In addition, in this complex political mosaic plays a different game Somaliland, a portion located to the northwest and turned into a de facto independent republic.

The effective democratization of the country has been the instrument used to permanently regain lost stability. But the challenge is enormous in this environment plagued by deprivation and endemic violence. The government and regional entities agreed to hold parliamentary elections for this month and presidential elections next February, but the dire health situation and the imponderables to guarantee universal suffrage have led to the postponement of both appointments to February and August 2021, respectively.

Reality, as in other Somali facets, poisons good intentions. It is not realistic that in such a short time the vote can be guaranteed without blowing up or the ballot being manipulated. The most favorable forecast indicates that, as happened on the previous occasion, the clans elect elder electors and these, in turn, select the delegates that will make up the college where the parliamentarians will be appointed. Naturally, all of these phases are apt to be modified through pressure and bribery.

From its almost uninterrupted 3,300 kilometers of coastal sand, Somalia looks to the horizon, towards that ocean where pirates attacked tankers, foreign fishing boats depleted tuna banks with impunity and the Calabrian mafia sank ships with toxic waste. There are no certainties, only hopes of redemption and renewed fears because oil and gas, so flammable, they can provide the means to restore their lost state or light new fires in a land full of seams.