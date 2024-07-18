Mogadishu (Union)

Somalia’s National Committee for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism has issued a new sanctions list targeting 8 leaders of the Al-Shabaab militia linked to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, including the movement’s deputy leaders Abubakar Ali Adam and Mahdi Abdirahman Warasmi.

The Committee has asked everyone to avoid dealing with the individuals listed and to report any transactions involving them to the Somali Financial Reporting Centre. The names on the sanctions list are: Abukar Ali Adam (deputy leader of Al-Shabaab), Mahdi Abdirahman Warsame (deputy leader of the movement), Mohamed Mari Jama (states official of the movement), Hassan Yaqub Ali (chair of the movement’s Shura), Yusuf Ahmed Haji Nunow (security official of the movement), Abdikarim Osman Jalaw (regional security official), Nur Abdi Ruwaile (official of the Mudug Front), and Bakar Bashe Adam Ahmed (taxes official).

The National Committee for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism aims to dry up the financial sources of terrorism and reduce the risks of terrorist acts, in addition to monitoring and targeting individuals and organizations that support terrorists.

Since the Somali parliament passed the Specific Financial Sanctions Act of 2023, the National Committee for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism has issued two lists targeting the terrorist Al-Shabaab militia.