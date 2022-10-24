Somalia | Nine dead in car bomb attack and shooting in Somalia

The al Shabaab militant group, which is linked to the extreme Islamic terrorist organization al-Qaeda, has said that it is behind the attack.

Nine one person was killed in a car bomb attack and shooting at a hotel in Kismayo, Somalia, on Sunday. News agency Reuters according to the attackers were killed by the bullets of the country’s security forces.

The shooting began after the attackers drove a vehicle equipped with explosives towards the hotel's gate. The al Shabaab militant group, which is linked to the extreme Islamic terrorist organization al-Qaeda, has said that it is behind the attack.

“Nine people, including students and civilians, were killed in the explosion. In addition, 47 others were injured, some of them seriously,” Jubamaa Regional Security Minister Yussuf Hussein Dhumal told Reuters.

According to Dhumal, the hotel where the blast took place was located near the school. As a result, several school students were among the injured.

Security officer Farah Mohamed told Reuters that before the attack, a meeting was held at the hotel to plan operations against al Shabaab.

Al Shabaab military operation spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab said an extremist organization was behind the attack. According to him, the targets of the attack were the administrative officers of the Jubamaa region, who work from the hotel.

Kismayo, Somalia’s fourth largest city, is the trade center of Jubaland. The port city is still partially controlled by al Shabaab, although the organization was mostly driven out of the area in 2012.

Al Shabaab is fighting to overthrow Somalia’s central government and rule the country under a strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. The extremist organization has killed thousands of Somalis and hundreds of civilians in East Africa over the past decade.

Somali security forces have said they have made gains against the group in recent weeks. Despite this, the organization has continued its bloody attacks.

In 2019, a similar attack on another city hotel killed at least 26 people.