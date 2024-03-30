Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Somali Parliament approved the adoption of a system of direct universal suffrage and the transition to a presidential system. This constitutional amendment embodies the pledge, often repeated but not yet implemented, to vote according to the principle of “one person, one vote” in the local elections scheduled to be held on 30 June 2024.

The elections are being held so far through a complex and indirect process, which constitutes a source of conflict over power and a source of instability, which observers say the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement is benefiting from, as it has launched violent attacks since 2007.

Yesterday, the Somali Federal Parliament approved by an overwhelming majority the completion of the country's constitution after discussions that took several sessions. The Speaker of the People's Assembly, Sheikh Adam Mohamed Nour, announced that 254 deputies voted in favor of ratifying the constitution, equal to the total number of people who attended the session, according to the Somali News Agency, SONNA.

One of the most important provisions that was amended in the Constitution is that which stipulates that the President of the Republic shall be elected by the people, and he, in turn, shall appoint and dismiss the Prime Minister.

According to the amended version of the interim constitution, the number of members of the Elections Commission at the federal level becomes 18 members.

Last February, the Somali Parliament, with its two houses, the People's Assembly and the Senate, discussed amending and completing the country's interim constitution for the first time in more than ten years, as an amendment to some provisions was discussed.

It is noteworthy that the Federal Parliament in Somalia was formed in August 2012, in the capital, Mogadishu. It consists of two chambers, the Senate and the House of Representatives. The tenth Somali Parliament was opened on December 27, 2016.

For his part, Mahad Wasoji, executive director of the Somali General Agenda Group, a think tank based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, said that the current constitution “has been temporary since August 2012, and the process of constitutional review and amendment began about ten years ago.”

Mahad Wasoji added that four chapters were amended yesterday, noting that there are still 11 chapters that need to be amended, stressing that these reforms “must be approved by holding a referendum.” However, this constitutional reform also faces criticism.