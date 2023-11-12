Somalia | Half a million people had to leave their homes because of the floods

More than 30 people have died in the floods.

in Somalia about half a million people have had to leave their homes because of the floods, said the country’s information minister Daud Aweis on Sunday. According to him, another 1.2 million face the same threat. More than 30 people have also died in the floods.

For example, in the Hiran area in the central parts of the country, the Shabelle River has overflowed its banks, leaving roads under water masses and washing away all movables with it.

It has been raining heavily in Somalia since the beginning of the month due to the El Niño weather phenomenon. Before the floods, Somalia suffered from a drought, which has caused famine in the country.

According to the UN Office for Humanitarian Aid (OCHA), similar floods are experienced in the country once in a century.