Dina Mahmoud (Mogadishu, London)

In conjunction with the entry of the military campaign launched by the Somali authorities against the terrorist “Al-Shabaab” movement into its tenth month, the government in Mogadishu is preparing to intensify its efforts to combat the illegal trade in arms, in an effort to prevent it from reaching the hands of terrorists and criminals alike.

Somali officials stressed that those involved in these activities are now the next target for the country’s security services, as part of a new strategy that ultimately aims to push the United Nations to lift the decades-old embargo imposed on the supply of arms to the authorities.

The UN Security Council renewed this ban last November for a year, which is criticized by the Mogadishu government, which stresses the need to allow it to obtain weapons, in order to achieve victory in its war against the “Al-Shabaab” movement, which owes allegiance to the “Al-Qaeda” organization. » the terrorist.

In statements published by the “Jarrow Online” website, Makkah Mahmoud Musa, advisor to the Somali president on combating illegal weapons, said that measures have been taken to curb arms smugglers into the country.

In this regard, it referred to the recent confiscation by officers of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, two shipments of such weapons, in the port and airport of Mogadishu, considering this as evidence of the strictness with which the authorities are dealing at the present time with any attempt to continue to flood Somalia with weapons.

These two shipments, which included light weapons, clothing, and military equipment as well as explosive materials, bore false statements indicating that they contained goods intended for commercial use and authorized imports.

It is believed that a large part of this equipment was on its way to the strongholds of the “Al-Shabaab” movement in the southern regions of Somalia.

Its confiscation came a few weeks after the Somali security forces thwarted a similar arms smuggling operation in the center of the country, following violent clashes between the army and al-Shabaab terrorists.

Security officials in Mogadishu say: “The seizure of these shipments, which also included wireless communications equipment and night cameras, may thwart terrorists’ plans to launch attacks on vital targets in the Somali capital, and their attempts to confront the military campaign that the army and clans are continuing.”

Civilians injured by a mine explosion in Mogadishu

Yesterday, the Somali authorities announced that at least two civilians were injured in a landmine explosion that occurred in the Kahda district of the capital, Mogadishu.

According to local media, quoting an eyewitness, that the landmine was hidden near a police checkpoint, and there were no reports of injuries among the soldiers who were close to the site of the explosion.