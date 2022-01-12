The director of Mogadishu ambulance services, Abdul Qadir Abdul Rahman, said the explosion, which occurred in a city street early on Wednesday, was caused by a car bomb.

According to Abdel Rahman, the explosion killed at least 8 people.

“Reuters” quoted the Somali ambulance official as saying: “A car bomb exploded targeting a convoy of bulletproof cars. We removed 8 bodies from the scene.”

Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab, which controls parts of Somalia, often carries out bombings in prominent locations in the capital.