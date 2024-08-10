Mogadishu (Union)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud confirmed that the national army’s operations will continue until the remnants of the terrorist Al-Shabaab militia are eliminated throughout the country.

The Somali president said in statements that his government seeks to hold elections in which Somalis can cast their votes, and said: “Somalia will not be ruled by someone who was not elected by the people,” explaining that the federal government aims to hold fair and transparent elections that allow the people to actively participate in shaping the future of their country.

In this context, the Somali army, in cooperation with the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), carried out combing operations in the city of Barawa in the Lower Shabelle region and the surrounding areas to achieve security and stability.

Officers confirmed in statements reported by the Somali News Agency (SONA) that terrorist elements tried to resist the joint forces in some areas, but were defeated.

The Somali army also conducted inspections on the road linking the city of Barawa and the surrounding areas to prevent terrorist militias from planting mines on the roads to harm civilians.