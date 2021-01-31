A car loaded with explosives collided with the facade of a hotel located in the center of the capital. This was followed by a shootout between armed men and the security personnel of the compound. At least three people have died. The jihadist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the afternoon of January 31, a car bomb loaded with explosives crashed into the entrance of the Hotel Afrik, located in the center of Mogadishu. Afterwards, several armed men broke into the compound, where a shootout began with security personnel.

According to a journalist from the AFP news agency, members of the Army quickly surrounded the hotel. A police spokesman Sadik Didishe indicated, for his part, that police officers had rushed in and rescued those inside.

Some witnesses told AFP that they had seen at least three bodies of victims, of which two were men and one was a woman. So far, the police have not disclosed figures of victims. For its part, the Associated Press agency claimed that at least seven civilians were injured.

Paramedics from the Madina hospital push a stretcher with a civilian injured in a car bomb explosion in the 4 km area of ​​Mogadishu, Somalia, on January 31, 2021. © Feisal Omar / Reuters

For its part, the EFE news agency reported that an opposition political conference was being held inside the compound and that among the evacuees was the opposition leader Farhan Nur, who said that “the enemy” had planned “the attack to eliminate us “.

The Al-Shabab group claims responsibility for the attack

The jihadist group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack through its radio station, Al Andalus. “They have not changed their usual tactic, ramming explosives into a building and following up with rifles,” said Sadiq Adan Ali, a police spokesman.

Al-Shabab, linked to Al-Qaeda, has been waging violent attacks across the country seeking to overthrow the internationally backed government of Mogadishu. Since 2011, government forces have expelled the armed group from the Somali capital (with the help of 20,000 African Union peacekeepers).

However, outside the cities, Al-Shabab continues to dominate some territories from which it periodically launches attacks on the government. In neighboring Kenya, the group has also increased its attacks. It is estimated that in coordinated attacks from Somalia, Al-Shabab has killed nearly 300 people in Kenya.

With AFP, Reuters, AP and EFE