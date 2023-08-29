Mogadishu (Union)

Yesterday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called on local, regional and international relief institutions to contribute to the development of areas liberated from the grip of terrorism.

This came in a statement issued by President Sheikh Mahmoud at the conclusion of the activities of the seventh Somali Consultative Council conference regarding many important files, most notably the completion of operations to liberate the remaining areas from the hands of the terrorist “Al-Shabaab” militia, according to the Somali news agency “SUNA”.

The Somali president called for promoting reconciliation and peace, ending the internal division, stopping the civil battles in the city of “Las Anoud”, and sitting at the negotiating table to reach a solution that ends the division between the concerned parties.

He pointed out that the start of military operations aimed at restoring rural areas in the states of “Jubaland” and “southwest” and the villages on the banks of the Shabelle River in the state of “Hirshebele” had been reached.

According to the statement, the participants discussed the stability of the liberated areas, the delivery of basic services, and the unification of the strategy to combat terrorism and extremism.