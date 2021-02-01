Somalia | At least nine people died in an attack on a hotel in Somalia

According to the terrorist group al-Shabaab, the main target of the attack was the well-known General Mohamed Nur Galal, who died in the attack.

In Somalia has killed at least nine people in an attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, according to AFP news agency. The extremist Islamist terrorist organization al-Shabaab has registered to be the perpetrator of the attack.

Somali police spokesman Sadik Dudishen according to the dead, five are civilians and four are attackers, three of whom were shot by police and one blew himself up. In addition, at least ten civilians have been injured.

One of the victims was a well-known retired general Mohamed Nur Galal. The terrorist group al-Shabaab said Galal, 80, was the main target of the attack because he had been involved in killing its fighters and leaders.

Galal served as commander of the Somali Armed Forces during the Ogaden War in 1977 between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Al-Shabaabin the attack began on Sunday with a car bomb detonation in front of the hotel’s African entrance. The hotel is located at a lively junction near the airport. After the car bomb exploded, armed men raided the hotel. The attackers and the hotel guards shot each other.

According to eyewitnesses, the car bomb made the hotel vibrate and caused panic inside the hotel. Hotel Afrik is known as a gathering place for Somali government officials and the area is closely guarded, says BBC.

According to Somali police, the attack lasted several hours and ended at midnight on Sunday.

Al-Shabaabin fighters have been trying for more than a decade to overthrow the current regime in Somalia. The organization was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but an extremist organization based in rural Somalia is still making frequent attacks on cities. Al-Shabaab has also carried out deadly attacks in neighboring Kenya.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump by order at the end of last year, withdrew most U.S. troops from Somalia. Some 700 U.S. troops had provided support to the Somali armed forces against al-Shabaab, among others.