Mogadishu (AFP)

Somali Prime Minister Muhammad Husayn Robley yesterday called on the leaders of the five regions in the country to a meeting on May 20, in order to “reach the final formula” to organize the upcoming presidential and legislative elections, according to a government spokesman.

The Somali President, Muhammad Abdullah Muhammad, mandated the Prime Minister to organize the next elections as soon as possible, in a decision aimed at calming severe tensions, which culminated on April 25 when clashes erupted between government forces and pro-opposition fighters, killing three people.

Tensions increased when the Somali president’s term expired on February 8th and the April 12 announcement that the Somali president’s term would be extended by two years without organizing new elections.

The spokesman for the Somali government, Mohamed Ibrahim Moallem, said in a press conference: The May 20 meeting will allow “to reach a final formula for the elections in accordance with the September 17, 2020 agreement.”

The government and the five regions reached an agreement on September 17th, stipulating the holding of indirect presidential and legislative elections before the end of the president’s term, and reconsidering a complex system according to which special delegates are elected by parliamentary tribal leaders who then elect the president.

But this process was not successful, as the federal government and the leaders of Puntland and Jubaland failed to reach an agreement on holding the elections.

The spokesman added, “The prime minister met former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, who heads the coalition of opposition candidates, and they talked about the elections, the security of the capital and ways to replace it.”

Despite the announcement of the resumption of negotiations between the government and the opposition, some areas of the capital, Mogadishu, are still under the control of armed fighters loyal to the opposition. “The disarmament in Mogadishu has now become a priority,” said the European Union ambassador to Somalia, Nicholas Berlanga.