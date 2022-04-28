Somalia concluded on Thursday a new stage in the process for presidential elections, which has been delayed by more than a year, with the designation of the presidents of the two chambers of Parliament.

Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, better known as Sheikh Adan Madobe, 66, was elected Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament by 163 votes out of 252 after two rounds.

The vote took place under a tent set up at Mogadishu’s international airport, which is under strict security measures after several attacks by the extremist movement Al Shebab.

On Tuesday, another veteran of Somali politics, 76-year-old Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, was elected speaker of the upper house of parliament, which is now expected to announce a date for the presidential election.

Somalia is one of the poorest countries in the world. Nearly 70% of residents live on less than $1.9 a day. The country is trying to overcome decades of civil war and is currently facing the Islamists of Al Shebab.

Al Shebab militants, linked to Al Qaeda, have been fighting the Somali state for more than 10 years.

The insurgents, expelled from the country’s main cities, including the capital Mogadishu in 2011, maintain a presence in large rural areas. In recent months, the group has intensified attacks.

