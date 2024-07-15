Monday, July 15, 2024
Somalia | A car bomb exploded in Mogadishu – at least five football fans were killed

July 15, 2024
in World Europe
The explosion happened on Sunday outside a cafe full of people watching the European Championship final.

in Somalia at least five people have been killed in a car bomb attack in the country’s capital, Mogadishu, according to the police, according to local media.

The explosion happened late on Sunday outside a cafe full of people watching the European football final.

A police representative says that according to preliminary information, five people died and around 20 were injured.

According to the reporter of the AFP news agency, the fire brigade, police and ambulances had rushed to the scene of the explosion. Police have cordoned off the area, which was very busy at the time of the bombing.

