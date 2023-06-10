Somalia | 27 people died in an explosion accident in Somalia – most of them children

According to the local authority, the children had been playing with a mortar shell they had found, which had exploded in their hands.

27 people died and 53 were injured in an explosion in Somalia’s Shabeellaha region on Friday.

According to Reuters, most of the victims are children.

The accident happened near the town of Qoryoley. According to the local authority, the children had been playing with a mortar shell they had found, which had exploded in their hands.

Residents According to the report, there are still unexploded ordnance used by the parties to the Somali civil war in the area.

Deputy Alderman of Qoryoley Abdi Ahmed told reporters that he hoped the government and aid organizations would help clear mines and grenades from the area, Reuters reports.